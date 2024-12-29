World leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legacy

World leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legacyPublished December 29, 2024last updated December 30, 2024
What you need to know
- The longest-lived American president died on Sunday at his home in the small town of Plains, Georgia
- US President Joe Biden to order an official state funeral to be held in Washington for Carter
- US President-elect Donald Trump said Americans owe Carter 'a debt of gratitude'
World leaders hail Carter's legacy
French President Emmanuel Macron praised Carter, calling him an advocate for the most vulnerable who fought for peace.
"Throughout his life, Jimmy Carter has been a steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable and has tirelessly fought for peace," Macron said in a post on the platform X.
"France sends its heartfelt thoughts to his family and to the American people," the French president said.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also mourned the late US president, remembering his "decades of selfless public service."
Starmer said Carter's presidency will be remembered for the historic Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt.
"Motivated by his strong faith and values, President Carter redefined the post-presidency with a remarkable commitment to social justice and human rights at home and abroad," Starmer said.
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi described Carter as "a symbol of humanitarian efforts and diplomacy."
"His significant role in achieving the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel will remain etched in the annals of history, and his humanitarian work exemplifies a lofty standard of love, peace, and brotherhood," Sissi said in a statement where he sent his condolences to Carter's family, the US president and the people of the United States.
Obama pays tribute to late Carter
Fellow former Democratic President Barack Obama joined the chorus of former presidents mourning Carter.
Obama said Carter "taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice and service."
He said he and his wife Michelle "send our thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from this remarkable man."
Carter's legacy will 'inspire Americans for generations,' Bush says
Former Republican President George W. Bush said the legacy of the late Carter will "inspire Americans for generations."
Bush hailed Carter's post-presidency work through his nonprofit Carter Center, which included building affordable housing and promoting public health and global democracy.
The work "set an example of service that will inspire Americans for generations," Bush said.
Carter was a strong opponent of Bush's 2003 invasion of Iraq.
NASA remembers Carter's contributions
The US space agency NASA has hailed Carter's contributions to space exploration, particularly remembering the Voyager Golden Record.
The Record was included aboard two Voyager spacecraft launched in 1977, during Carter's term in the White House.
NASA said the record was "currently traveling through interstellar space."
"Carter's message of peace continues to reach across the 'vast and awesome universe'," the agency said.
Biden mourns 'extraordinary leader'
US President Joe Biden mourned Carter's death, calling him a "dear friend" and "extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian."
"Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well," Biden said.
"With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe," he added.
The president said he will be ordering an official state funeral to be held in Washington.
Empire State Building honors 'life and legacy' of Carter
The Empire State Building in New York said it was reflecting the colors of the US flag in memory of the late president.
"Tonight we will shine in Red White and Blue to honor the life and legacy of President Jimmy Carter," the Empire State Building said on social media.
Carter 'worked tirelessly for a better, fairer world,' Bill Clinton says
Former Democratic US President Bill Clinton mourned fellow Democrat Carter, saying he "worked tirelessly for a better, fairer world."
In a joint statement with his wife, Hillary, Clinton said that the late president "lived to serve others -- until the very end."
"Hillary and I met President Carter in 1975 and were proud, early supporters of his presidential campaign," Clinton said.
Clinton served as president some 15 years after Carter.
Trump says Americans owe Carter 'debt of gratitude'
Republican President-elect Donald Trump mourned Carter, saying Americans owed the late Democratic president "a debt of gratitude."
"The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans," Trump said on social media.
"For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude."
Trump's Vice President JD Vance also mourned Carter, sending hopes and prayers to his loved ones.
"Jimmy Carter dedicated his life to serving this country," he said.
Former US President Jimmy Carter is Dead at age 100
Former US President Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 100.
“My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love,” his son Chip Carter said.
The Carter Center announced that there will be public events in Atlanta and Washington. After these events, there will be a private burial in Plains.
Carter, who served from 1977 to 1981, was known for his humanitarian work and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.
He passed away at his home in Plains, Georgia, after more than a year in hospice care.
Final arrangements for the former president's state funeral are still pending, according to the center.
rmt/lo (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)