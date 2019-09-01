World leaders mark the 80th anniversary of the start of WWII
Polish leaders were joined in Warsaw by the representatives of dozens of other countries, including US Vice President Mike Pence German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
World leaders gather in Warsaw
The observances were led by Polish President Andrzej Duda and also attended by US Vice President Mike Pence and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. US President Donald Trump was originally scheduled to attend but canceled, citing the need to be home with a hurricane approaching.
Merkel and Morawiecki
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II. But events like these with a political flavor and yet less to do with Germany's government are more the realm of the country's largely symbolic head of state. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke on Germany's behalf.
'This war was a German crime'
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier asked for forgiveness during his speech in Warsaw. "My country unleashed a horrific war that would cost more than 50 million people — among them millions of Polish citizens — their lives. This war was a German crime," hesaid.
Poland criticizes Russia
Poland's President Andrzej Duda slammed Russia's military actions as "imperialist tendencies" at the Warsaw ceremonies. "Recently, we have even seen the return of imperialist tendencies in Europe, attempts to change borders by force, attacks on other states, taking land, enslaving citizens," Duda said. Russian President Vladimir Putin was not invited to the events.
Pence warns allies on defense spending
"America and Poland will continue stand with all of our allies for our common defense," US Vice President Mike Pence said in Warsaw. America and Poland will also continue to call on our allies to live up to the promises that we've made to one another." The US has repeatedly demanded that members of the NATO military alliance meet a 2014 pledge made to dedicate 2% of their GDP to defense spending.
Bell of Memory and Warning
Following the speeches, each attending state leader approached and rang the Bell of Memory and Warning in a joint sign of remembrance, and as a warning against conflicts.
Polish war veterans
Polish veterans of World War II also had pride of place at the ceremony.
World leaders gather in Warsaw
The observances were led by Polish President Andrzej Duda and also attended by US Vice President Mike Pence and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. US President Donald Trump was originally scheduled to attend but canceled, citing the need to be home with a hurricane approaching.
Merkel and Morawiecki
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II. But events like these with a political flavor and yet less to do with Germany's government are more the realm of the country's largely symbolic head of state. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke on Germany's behalf.
'This war was a German crime'
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier asked for forgiveness during his speech in Warsaw. "My country unleashed a horrific war that would cost more than 50 million people — among them millions of Polish citizens — their lives. This war was a German crime," hesaid.
Poland criticizes Russia
Poland's President Andrzej Duda slammed Russia's military actions as "imperialist tendencies" at the Warsaw ceremonies. "Recently, we have even seen the return of imperialist tendencies in Europe, attempts to change borders by force, attacks on other states, taking land, enslaving citizens," Duda said. Russian President Vladimir Putin was not invited to the events.
Pence warns allies on defense spending
"America and Poland will continue stand with all of our allies for our common defense," US Vice President Mike Pence said in Warsaw. America and Poland will also continue to call on our allies to live up to the promises that we've made to one another." The US has repeatedly demanded that members of the NATO military alliance meet a 2014 pledge made to dedicate 2% of their GDP to defense spending.
Bell of Memory and Warning
Following the speeches, each attending state leader approached and rang the Bell of Memory and Warning in a joint sign of remembrance, and as a warning against conflicts.
Polish war veterans
Polish veterans of World War II also had pride of place at the ceremony.