World leaders express shock over US capitol violence

World leaders called the actions of Trump supporters a "disgrace," and an attack on democracy. Many urged for restraint, calling for the results of the US election to be upheld.
Leaders across the world expressed shock over a violent mob of Trump supporters breaking into the US Capitol building, and demanding that the election results be overturned on Wednesday.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the images from Washington DC showed a contempt for democracy.
"The enemies of democracy will rejoice at these inconceivable images from #WashingtonDC," he tweeted. "Seditious words turn to violent actions — on the steps of the Reichstag, and now in the #Capitol. Contempt for democratic institutions has devastating effects."
"Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of the American voters and stop trampling democracy underfoot," Maas added.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the scenes in the US capital a "disgrace," and called for a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also condemned the actions on Twitter, saying that the violence against American institutions was an attack on democracy.
European Union leaders such as Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel also took to Twitter to condemn the unrest, while urging a peaceful transformation of power.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg condemned the "shocking scenes" from the US capital, saying the outcome of the presidential election must be upheld.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country was "deeply disturbed and saddened" by the violence in Washington.
"Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people," he tweeted.
Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne expressed deep shock over the situation. "The peaceful transition of power is fundamental to democracy — it must continue and it will. We are following developments closely and our thoughts are with the American people.''
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven too condemned the attacks on the Capitol. "President Trump and
many members of Congress bear significant responsibility for what's now taking place. The democratic process of electing a president must be respected," he said.
Former US President George W. Bush and his wife Laura said they were sickened and heartbroken by the scenes arising out of the US Capitol building. Bush said the actions were "undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes.''
Former US President Bill Clinton said the attack was fueled by "poison politics" and lit by Trump. "The match was lit by Donald Trump and his most ardent enablers, including many in Congress, to overturn the results of an election he lost." said Clinton.
