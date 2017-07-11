 World leaders express shock over US capitol violence | News | DW | 07.01.2021

News

World leaders express shock over US capitol violence

World leaders called the actions of Trump supporters a "disgrace," and an attack on democracy. Many urged for restraint, calling for the results of the US election to be upheld.

Police in riot gear outside the US Capitol Building. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

International leaders have condemned the scenes as an assault on American democracy

Leaders across the world expressed shock over a violent mob of Trump supporters breaking into the US Capitol building, and demanding that the election results be overturned on Wednesday. 

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the images from Washington DC showed a contempt for democracy.

"The enemies of democracy will rejoice at these inconceivable images from #WashingtonDC," he tweeted. "Seditious words turn to violent actions — on the steps of the Reichstag, and now in the #Capitol. Contempt for democratic institutions has devastating effects."

"Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of the American voters and stop trampling democracy underfoot," Maas added.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the scenes in the US capital a "disgrace," and called for a peaceful and orderly transfer of power. 

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also condemned the actions on Twitter, saying that the violence against American institutions was an attack on democracy.

European Union leaders such as Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel also took to Twitter to condemn the unrest, while urging a peaceful transformation of power. 

  • Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Protesters and police clash

    Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington DC on January 6. Congress was holding a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

  • Police hold back supporters of US President Donald Trump as they gather outside the US Capitol's Rotunda

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Police try to hold back angry protesters

    Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

  • Protesters storm the doors of the Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Forceful entry

    An angry pro-Trump mob breaks into the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, while Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

  • Supporters gather outside the Senate chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Inside the Capitol

    Protesters stand outside the door to the Senate chamber after they breached US Capitol security.

  • Protesters gesture to US Capitol police in the hallway outside the Senate chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Standoff outside the Senate

    Security officials try to hold off the rioters in the hallway outside the Senate chamber as lawmakers on the other side of the door are rushed to safety.

  • Protesters in the US Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Guns drawn

    With guns drawn, US Capitol police officers watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber, the inner-most room where legislators had convened to ratify the Electoral College vote.

  • Rioter storms the Senate chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Invading the Senate chamber

    A rioter manages to break through security, and jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber.

  • People hide in House Chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Taking shelter

    After rioters stormed the Capitol, lawmakers were evacuated. People took shelter in the House gallery, as the protesters tried to break into the House Chamber. According to a White House reporter on the House floor, people were given gas masks that were under the seats.

  • Pro-Trump supporter sits in a office at the Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Protesters overtake the Capitol

    Pro-Trump supporters took over the offices vacated by lawmakers who had been rushed to safety.

  • Trump supporters are tear gassed outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Tear gas against protesters

    Security forces use tear gas on rioters rallying outside the US Capitol Building.

  • Police officers stand guard in front of the Capitol Building

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Standing guard

    Trump supporters continue to gather in front of the US Capitol while police officers stand guard.

    Author: Kristin Zeier


'Deeply disturbed'

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg condemned the "shocking scenes" from the US capital, saying the outcome of the presidential election must be upheld.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country was "deeply disturbed and saddened" by the violence in Washington.

"Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people," he tweeted.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne expressed deep shock over the situation. "The peaceful transition of power is fundamental to democracy — it must continue and it will. We are following developments closely and our thoughts are with the American people.''

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven too condemned the attacks on the Capitol. "President Trump and
many members of Congress bear significant responsibility for what's now taking place. The democratic process of electing a president must be respected," he said.

Former US President George W. Bush and his wife Laura said they were sickened and heartbroken by the scenes arising out of the US Capitol building. Bush said the actions were "undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes.''

Former US President Bill Clinton said the attack was fueled by "poison politics" and lit by Trump. "The match was lit by Donald Trump and his most ardent enablers, including many in Congress, to overturn the results of an election he lost." said Clinton. 

Trump's predecessor, former President Barack Obama blamed Trump for inciting violence, in what he called "a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation." The democrat leader told Republicans that they had a choice. "They can continue down this road and keep stoking the raging fires. Or they can choose reality and take the first steps toward extinguishing the flames."
 

tg/rs (dpa, AP, Reuters)

Watch video 01:51

Biden: 'I call on this mob to pull back'

 

