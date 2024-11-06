World leaders congratulate Donald Trump amid global crises

Leaders from around the world have offered their congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump following his election win. But their messages did not always strike a similar tone.

Many leaders, including India's Narendra Modi and Hungary's Viktor Orban hailed Trump's unprecedented return to political power, while others offered more cautious congratulations.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte expressed hope that they could work constructively with the future Trump administration.

Some leaders from various conflict regions from the Middle East to Europe also emphasized the role Washington will play in global security going forward.

Differing reactions from Russia and Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was quick to congratulate Trump on "his impressive election victory."

"I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-US strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on social media.

"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength;' approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Trump during his visit to the US in September Image: Ukrainian Presidency/abaca/picture alliance

However, Zelenskyy added: "We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States."

In Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists he was unaware of any plans by President Vladimir Putin to congratulate Trump since the US is an "unfriendly country."

"We will draw conclusions based on concrete steps and concrete words," Peskov said.

This comes despite accusations that Russia attempted to influence the US election in favor of Trump, and Trump's open admiration for Putin.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is now a senior defense official in the Kremlin, offered a more detailed reaction.

"Trump has one useful quality for us: as a businessman to the core, he mortally dislikes spending money on various hangers-on and stupid hanger-on allies, on bad charity projects and on voracious international organizations," he wrote on Telegram.

Middle Eastern leaders hope for stability

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was among the first leaders to congratulate the incoming US president with a message arriving before Trump had met the electoral vote threshold the be declared the election's winner.

"Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful re-commitment to the great alliance between Israel and America," Netanyahu wrote on social media.

The Israeli prime minister said he offered his message "in true friendship."

The US is Israel's closest ally and largest military backer.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani also congratulated Trump and said he looked forward to "working together again... in promoting security and stability both in the region and globally."

The Gulf monarchy has been a key mediator in talks between the US, Israel and militant group Hamas regarding the war in Gaza. Qatar also hosts the largest US military base in the Middle East.

Israel counts the US as its closest ally Image: Thomas Peter/REUTERS

Elsewhere in the region, Jordan's King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expressed hope that Washington could help achieve peace in the region.

"I wish him all the success... and I look forward to reaching peace together, upholding regional stability and strengthening the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States and their friendly peoples," he said on social media.

Europe's leaders aim to work constructively with Trump

Many European leaders congratulated Trump but emphasized the need to work constructively together.

"Germany and the US have for a long time successfully worked together to promote prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the benefit of our citizens," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on social media.

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer said he "looked forward" to working with Trump.

"As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise," he said.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said she hoped to work with Trump on 'a strong transatlantic agenda' Image: Evan Vucci/AP/picture alliance

French President Emmanuel Macron also congratulated Trump but also proposed that the 27 members of the European Union coordinate a European strategy in the wake of the US election result.

"Ready to work together just as we knew how to do during four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity," the French president said on social media.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen also "warmly congratulated" Trump on his election victory.

"The EU and the US are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens," von der Leyen said.

"Let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them."

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed hope for a productive partnership after Trump accused other members of the defense alliance of not paying their fair share.

"His leadership will again be key to keeping our alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO."

One of the warmest responses in Europe came from Hungary's right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who congratulated Trump on "the biggest comeback in US history."

"A much needed victory for the world!" Orban said on social media.

Modi congratulates 'friend,' Erdogan declares 'new era'

India's Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his "heartiest congratulations" to Trump, whom he described as a friend.

"As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership," Modi said.

"Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity."

The two right-wing leaders enjoy warm relations, with Modi hosting Trump at a major political rally in his home state of Gujarat in 2020.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Trump on his win "after a big fight in the presidential elections."

He specifically pointed to the role Washington could play in the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

"In this new era that will start with the choice of the American people, I hope for Turkish-American ties to strengthen, for regional and global crises and wars, primarily the Palestine issue and the Russia-Ukraine war, to end; I believe more effort will be exerted for a fairer world," Erdogan said.

India's Narendra Modi maintains a warm relationship with fellow right-wing leader Donald Trump Image: Manish Swarup/AP/picture alliance

African leaders hope for closer cooperation

Leaders from Africa also weighed in on the US election outcome.

The office of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said that because of Trump's prior experience as president from 2017 to 2021, his election on Wednesday would "usher in an era of earnest, beneficial and reciprocal economic and development partnerships between Africa and the United States."

"Together, we can foster economic cooperation, promote peace and address global challenges that affect our citizens," Tinubu said.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also congratulated Trump.

"I look forward to working together to further strengthen the relationship between our two countries during your term," he said.

zc/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)