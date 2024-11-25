World leaders again tout hope of Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire

11/25/2024 November 25, 2024 Western governments voice hope of cease-fire progress

Several governments on Monday suggested that a cease-fire between Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group was edging closer to being agreed.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a daily briefing on Monday: "We believe we've reached this point where we're close."

"We're not there yet. We believe that the trajectory of this is going in a very positive direction, but again nothing is done until everything is done, nothing is negotiated until everything is negotiated," he said.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said there had been more momentum than in previous days.

"We are currently discussing with our partners from the Gulf States and the Arab world how we can, in this situation, at least perhaps resolve one of the major challenges, the situation in Lebanon, and finally achieve a cease-fire," she said.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani made similar comments after the meeting of G7 foreign ministers, describing himself as "optimistic" for a deal.