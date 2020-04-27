World in Progress

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
A weekly look at globalization, education, economic development, human rights and more. Through in-depth interviews and features, explore the far-reaching and interconnected consequences of a globalized economy.
Topics: Human Development Report director Pedro Conceição (UNDP) explains why development goes beyond economic growth and why tackling inequalties is so vital ++ A snake-bite prevention program that saves lives in E-Swatini could help people across the world.
