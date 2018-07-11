World in Progress Multiclick

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
A weekly look at globalization, education, economic development, human rights and more.
Secret resistance in Cambodia --- Mining in Brazil - does it really boost development? --- A new global compact for Migration - the UN’s special representative for migration, Louise Arbour, explains why its important
World in Progress is a 30-minute radio show that connects the dots in a globalized era.
Once they have completed their medical degree, many Ghanaian doctors prefer to move to Europe or North America instead of working in a hospital back home. The problem is even worse in the countryside. And the health professionals, politicians and NGOs who are trying to counter the problems caused by the missing doctors face huge challenges.
