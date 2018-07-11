 World in Progress Multiclick | World| Breakings news and perspectives from around the globe | DW | 11.07.2018

Living in a changing world

World in Progress Multiclick

A weekly look at globalization, education, economic development, human rights and more.

Brasilien Minas Gerais Eisenerzmine (picture-alliance/dpa/Vale)

   

World in Progress: Mines, Migrants and Resistance  

World in Progress: Ghana's Missing Doctors  

World in Progress: The dark side of Cape Town's construction boom  

Kambodscha Wahlen Proteste 16.09.2013 in Phnom Penh

World in Progress: Mines, Migrants and Resistance 11.07.2018

Secret resistance in Cambodia --- Mining in Brazil - does it really boost development? --- A new global compact for Migration - the UN’s special representative for migration, Louise Arbour, explains why its important 

Kambodscha Wahlen Proteste 16.09.2013 in Phnom Penh

World in Progress: Stories that matter from around the world 11.07.2018

World in Progress is a 30-minute radio show that connects the dots in a globalized era.

Ärztemangel Ghana

World in Progress: Ghana's Missing Doctors 04.07.2018

Once they have completed their medical degree, many Ghanaian doctors prefer to move to Europe or North America instead of working in a hospital back home. The problem is even worse in the countryside. And the health professionals, politicians and NGOs who are trying to counter the problems caused by the missing doctors face huge challenges.

