Americas

World in Progress: Louisiana's dwindling deltas

In 2010, the Deepwater Horizon offshore oil rig exploded in the Gulf of Mexico, leading to the largest marine oil spill in history. More than a decade later, the oil and gas industry still dominates in the region. Oil's end result, in the form of a warming climate, has led to rising sea levels and erosion that are sinking the low-lying region into the sea.