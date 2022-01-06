World in Progress: How climate change impacts lives around Kilimanjaro 

Mount Kilimanjaro's snow peak is popular with tourists who like to hike up. But the white cap on Africa's hightest mountain in Tanzania could be completely gone within the next few years since there's not enough precipitation to replenish it. The Maasai who live around the mountain are concerned about the increasing impact of climate change on their lives, their farms and their animals, as Antje Diekhans discovered. She joined a tourguide climbing up Kilimanjaro and met those whose lives depend on the fertile land around the mountain. Her report is presented by Natalie Muller.

Report: Antje Diekhans

Presenter: Natalie Muller