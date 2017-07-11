World food prices hit 6-year high amid COVID pandemic

World food prices jumped to an almost six-year high in November, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

Anindex published by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said that prices for several food products had risen significantly.

The index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of food products, averaged 105.0 points in November compared with the previous month when it stood at 101.0 according to an adjusted figure.

The monthly increase was the sharpest since July 2012, putting the index at its "highest level since December 2014," the Rome-based agency said.

Which prices have risen the most?

Leading the surge in prices was vegetable oil, rising 14.5% month-on-month due largely to a jump in palm oil prices. The FAO described the increase as "stunning."

Cereals, sugar, meat, and dairy also showed rises.

The sugar price index was up 3.3% month-on-month amid "growing expectations of a global production shortfall" as poor weather weakened crop prospects in the EU, Russia, and Thailand.

Cereal prices were up by a more modest 2.5%, although prices were almost 20% above their level last year.

The increases for meat and dairy were the least pronounced, both at 0.9% above the figure for October. While meat prices were down 13.7% on the same time last year, there were monthly increases for bovine, ovine and pig meats with a fall in poultry prices.

How coronavirus might change farming Factory farming on the out While scientists don't yet know exactly how COVID-19 originated, recent pandemic virus threats such as swine flu and bird flu almost certainly evolved at pig and chicken factory farms. With a link already established between intensive animal agriculture and an increased pandemic risk, it might be the moment to rethink factory farming at its current scale.

How coronavirus might change farming Meat industry exposed The pandemic has also cast a light on the poor conditions in the meat processing industry. Germany has seen several coronavirus outbreaks among meat factory employees, and has even put two districts in western Germany in quarantine after more than 1,550 workers at the Tönnies slaughterhouse were infected with the disease. Calls are growing for better regulations throughout the meat branch.

How coronavirus might change farming Moving away from wildlife farming Experts believe the coronavirus likely came from wildlife sold at a wet market in Wuhan, China. In the wake of the pandemic, China clamped down on the wildlife trade, shutting down almost 20,000 wildlife farms. Some Chinese provinces are now offering government support to help wildlife farmers transition away from the practice, and switch to growing crops or raising pigs or chickens instead.

How coronavirus might change farming A more resilient sector The pandemic has impacted our food supply chain. An industry evolved to feed a globalized world has been scaled back to the local level in some cases. From reduced access to animal fodder to shortages of labor, farmers are having to consider how to adapt to a new and uncertain future.

How coronavirus might change farming Urban farming flourishes Forced to spend more time at home, increasing numbers of people have been trying their hand at growing their own food. This could be a positive development in the long run. With more than two-thirds of the world's population projected to live in cities by 2050, urban farming will become more crucial - and it requires less fossil fuel for transport and less land than conventional agriculture.

How coronavirus might change farming Giving land back to nature With our planet's population expected to reach 10 billion by 2050, there's no escaping the fact that food production around the world needs to increase. While opening up more land was once seen as an obvious solution to this problem, a stronger focus on urban farming and concerns over the consequences of encroaching into nature could spark a rethink of how we use land.

How coronavirus might change farming Switching to plant-based As awareness of the potential health costs of the meat market grows, China has witnessed an increasing interest in plant-based products. The West has already experienced a trend towards plant-based diets over the past few years, and that is likely to continue as consumers become more concerned over the origins of meat products.

How coronavirus might change farming Increasing food security in developing countries The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact developing countries heavily – particularly in terms of food security. The UN has already warned of famine "of biblical proportions" as resources become scarcer. Alongside immediate aid, mitigating widespread famine in the long-term will require better land protection, more diversified crops and more support for smallholder farmers who are most at risk. Author: Ineke Mules



Pandemic hits some hard

The agency said an increase in prices was an extra burden for those whose income had fallen because of coronavirus. It said the COVID-19 pandemic was proving to be "an important driver of the levels of global food insecurity."

"The pandemic is exacerbating and intensifying already fragile conditions caused by conflicts, pests and weather shocks, including recent hurricanes in Central America and floods in Africa," it said.

The FAO said that 45 countries, 34 of them in Africa, continued to be in need of external help to secure enough food.

The agency noted a risk of above-average rainfall in southern Africa and East Asia. In parts of Near East Asia and East Africa, there was an expectation of reduced rains. Both represented "conditions that may result in adverse production shocks," the agency said.