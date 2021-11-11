World famous Abbey Road Studios turns 90

It's probably the world's most heavily guarded recording studio. You don't just walk in here to have a look around. You must register and justify your reason for entering. Curious people can only look at it from the outside.

The corner of Abbey Road/Grove End Road and Garden Road is often on the must-see list of many a music-fan-cum-London-tourist. For it was here on the world-renowned zebra crossing in front of the studio where John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and George Harrison walked back and forth a few times in a bad mood on a sunny August day in 1969.

That undertaking resulted in one of the most famous album covers of all time — and sealed the cult status of the recording studio that opened its doors for the first time on November 12, 1931.

90 years of music production: The world famous Abbey Road Studios

It started with classical music recordings

The London Symphony Orchestra recorded "Land of Hope and Glory" by composer Edward Elgar. It was the first sound recording made at Abbey Road Studios, which was called the EMI Recording Studios at the time.

All of EMI's classical recordings were produced here — the vast majority of them under the direction of the famous conductor, Yehudi Menuhin.

Popular music also found its way here, driven forward in the 1950s by a certain George Martin. As a producer, he worked for the EMI label Parlophone, to which he steadily added more jazz, comedy, and finally pop music productions in addition to classical music productions.

George Martin with the Beatles at one of the first recording sessions for Parlophone

In 1962 he took the Beatles under his wing, and the rest is music history. To this day, Abbey Road Studios is a renowned address for musicians of all genres from all over the world.

Legendary Studio 1

Behind the simple entrance, a veritable labyrinth of production and control rooms opens up. The centerpieces are the halls of Studios 1 and 2 — where world hits were created.

As a general rule, the hallowed halls of Abbey Road Studios are only accessible to those who have to produce a complete album there and are required to be physically present, and not for those aiming to polish an album digitally.

Yet Cologne-based singer-songwriter Björn Heuser was lucky enough to be invited there in 2018 to add the finishing touches to his album "Himmel Övver Kölle" (Heaven over Cologne).

"When you're as music-crazy as I am, and are aware of all those who've been through that door — and suddenly I'm standing there with my new album in my bag under this Abbey Road lettering — that was quite a magical moment," he told DW.

In Cologne singer-songwriter Björn Heuser fills large halls with his 'sing-along' concerts

By chance, Heuser caught a glimpse of the famous Studio 1 and slipped inside briefly; the door was open as it was being cleaned. In those few seconds, the musician was caught up in the magic of this room, considered the mother of all recording studios in the world.

The room, with the parquet floor and light blue walls, oozed years of music history: Stevie Wonder, Kanye West, Sting, U2, Queen, Massive Attack, Shirley Bassey and, of course, the Beatles. The who's who of music worked within these walls.

Abbey Road Studios: Beyond the Beatles' creative home Glenn Miller Three months before his death in December 1944, American trombonist Glenn Miller did his final recordings there with singer and entertainer Dinah Shore, who sang two songs with him. During World War Two, the studio was also used for recordings in English and German that were used as propaganda by US forces in Nazi Germany.

Abbey Road Studios: Beyond the Beatles' creative home Alma Cogan In the 1950s, Alma Cogan was a star in England. She had almost 20 hits, the most famous of which was "Dreamboat." All her songs were recorded at Abbey Road Studios, which was known as the EMI Recording Studios back then.

Abbey Road Studios: Beyond the Beatles' creative home The Beatles In the 1960s, the Beatles practically lived at Abbey Road Studios. In 1962, they played there in front of producer George Martin, who secured them a record deal. The Beatles' first official album, "Please Please Me" was produced here, followed by many more. The studio gained cult status after being featured on the now-iconic cover of the group's "Abbey Road" album.

Abbey Road Studios: Beyond the Beatles' creative home Oasis The Britpop band set new standards with their album "(What's The Story) Morning Glory?" that featured hits like "Wonderwall" and "Don't Look Back In Anger." Wanting to top their success with their follow-up album, "Be Here Now," Oasis went to Abbey Road to record it. Unfortunately, they were already totally estranged and high on cocaine: the album sold well, but was rather mediocre.

Abbey Road Studios: Beyond the Beatles' creative home Film scores for Indiana Jones, Harry Potter and more From the start, EMI Electrola's major orchestral recordings were produced there. In 1981, John Williams had the London Symphony Orchestra record the soundtrack to "Indiana Jones — Raiders of the Lost Ark" at Abbey Road Studios. Later, the soundtracks for the "Lord of the Rings" films and the "Harry Potter" series were recorded there too.

Abbey Road Studios: Beyond the Beatles' creative home Pink Floyd The renowned Pink Floyd albums "Wish You Were Here" and "The Dark Side of the Moon" were produced at Abbey Road Studios. The console used to record the latter was auctioned off in March 2017 to an anonymous buyer who paid $1.8 million for this coveted piece of music history. Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason poses with the console, which was also trusted by Paul McCartney and Kate Bush.

Abbey Road Studios: Beyond the Beatles' creative home Duran Duran The New Wave band recorded their fourth studio album "Notorious" here in 1986, supervised by producer Nile Rodgers. As Rodgers was more a funk pop instead of New Wave specialist, the band's sound changed a lot. This was also partly because of the change in its lineup after the departure of drummer Roger Taylor and guitarist Andy Taylor, turning the former quintet into a trio.

Abbey Road Studios: Beyond the Beatles' creative home Amy Winehouse and Tony Bennett "Body and Soul," a duet by Amy Winehouse and Tony Bennett required several takes. Winehouse was overwhelmed by the experience of performing with Bennet but the established crooner put her at ease, telling her old stories — and finally the jazzy classic was created. It also ended up being Amy Winehouse's final recording.

Abbey Road Studios: Beyond the Beatles' creative home The Analogues The most unusual Beatles cover band in the world plays songs by the Fab Four live that the Beatles themselves never played live. Among other things, this Dutch tribute band brought the Beatles' "White Album" to the stage with incredible musical precision. They recorded the "Abbey Road" album live in London — in the studios of the same name, of course. Author: Silke Wünsch



A must for music maniacs

Old recording equipment, tape machines and consoles line the aisles. "You just want to touch it all for a moment," says Heuser. Even the smell is time-honored, almost like being at the Cologne Cathedral, minus the incense, he says.

Even though the Cologne singer-songwriter is not necessarily a famous musician in London, and it is world-famous stars who usually rub shoulders at Abbey Road Studios, Björn Heuser was welcomed there as an equal and chatted with his sound engineer about music and the idiosyncrasies of the Cologne dialect.

After his visit to the studios, it was clear to Heuser that this was one of those things that music maniacs simply had to experience.