World Cup, the Environment, War and Innovation

The World Cup in Qatar: What is the climate impact of the air-conditioned stadiums and the air traffic it generates?

On an eco-friendlier front: recycling surplus luxury fabrics. Plus: Moldavia feels at risk from Russian threats – and the implications for its only port.

The World Cup in Qatar - Controversial and climate-unfriendly?

The World Cup in Qatar has come under fire for human rights abuses. But about climate issues such as the construction of new stadiums, the related air traffic flying, air-conditioned venues? Especially with FIFA claiming sustainable credentials.

Eco-friendly: Recycling from upscale fabrics

Monster LPJ Studios makes home textiles from material that would otherwise be discarded - surplus luxury fabric from fashion house production. The result: quirky "monster-cushions" and blankets made from velvet, cashmere and alpaca.

Image: imagebroker/imago images

Does war threaten Moldavia's sole international port?

Mathias von Tucher is in charge of Moldavia's only international port: Giurgiuleşti. The war in Ukraine poses a threat to its operation - due to the goods being brought in and out of its neighbor via the port.

Global Talents: Kamila Armarys

Kamila Armarys is not afraid of challenges. Originally from the Polish city of Wrocław, she's made a career for herself as an innovation manager at a Berlin-based chip manufacturer. Her decision to come to Germany came by chance.

