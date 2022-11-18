  1. Skip to content
Katar WM-Baustelle Lusail National Stadium
Image: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo/picture alliance

World Cup, the Environment, War and Innovation

1 hour ago

The World Cup in Qatar: What is the climate impact of the air-conditioned stadiums and the air traffic it generates?

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jebc

On an eco-friendlier front: recycling surplus luxury fabrics. Plus: Moldavia feels at risk from Russian threats – and the implications for its only port.

 

The World Cup in Qatar - Controversial and climate-unfriendly?

The World Cup in Qatar has come under fire for human rights abuses. But about climate issues such as the construction of new stadiums, the related air traffic flying, air-conditioned venues? Especially with FIFA claiming sustainable credentials.

 

Eco-friendly: Recycling from upscale fabrics 

Monster LPJ Studios makes home textiles from material that would otherwise be discarded - surplus luxury fabric from fashion house production. The result: quirky "monster-cushions" and blankets made from velvet, cashmere and alpaca.

 

Moldau Giurgiulesti Hafen
Image: imagebroker/imago images

Does war threaten Moldavia's sole international port? 

Mathias von Tucher is in charge of Moldavia's only international port: Giurgiuleşti. The war in Ukraine poses a threat to its operation - due to the goods being brought in and out of its neighbor via the port.

 

 

Global Talents: Kamila Armarys

Kamila Armarys is not afraid of challenges. Originally from the Polish city of Wrocław, she's made a career for herself as an innovation manager at a Berlin-based chip manufacturer. Her decision to come to Germany came by chance.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 23.11.2022 – 00:30 UTC
WED 23.11.2022 – 05:30 UTC
WED 23.11.2022 – 11.30 UTC 
WED 23.11.2022 – 15:30 UTC
WED 23.11.2022 – 22.30 UTC 
THU 24.11.2022 – 02:30 UTC
THU 24.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

THU 24.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

A street in Kyiv during a lackout

Ukraine updates: Airstrikes leave millions without power

Conflicts6 hours ago
