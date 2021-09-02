World Cup Qualifying: Liechtenstein vs Germany — live blog

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's coverage of the 2022 World Cup qualifier between Liechtenstein and Germany (kick-off 20:45 CET, 18:45 GMT, 14:45 ET). The encounter also happens to be Hansi Flick's first in charge as head coach as he looks to make a winning start. DW's blog goes live when the line-ups are announced, for now enjoy our pre-match lowdown.

World Cup qualifying: Story so far

Germany currently sit third in Group J behind Armenia and North Macedonia, the side that beat them in Joachim Löw's final World Cup qualifier as head coach. More accustomed to the role of hunted and not hunter, Die Mannschaft will be keen to reclaim top spot as soon as possible and it could happen tonight if results go their way.

Hansi Flick: Taking over

After inspiring a star-studded side who had lost their spark as Bayern Munich head coach, Hansi Flick is looking to repeat the trick with the German national team. Stepping into the big shoes left behind by Joachim Löw, the 56-year-old has promised a change in mindset as he looks to "create an all-in mentality."

Watch video 00:40 Flick: 'I want us to just take the initiative'

From the player's mouth: Marco Reus

"It’s a great feeling, and I’m glad to be here again. The first few training sessions have been good, we’ve worked hard and the coach has tried to explain his philosophy to us. It will take some time before we can implement it, but as a team, we are getting used to the style of play."

From the coaches' mouth:

Hansi Flick:"It will be my first game as head coach Germany. In the past few days, we’ve piled a lot on them, but they’ve been really positive. I’m looking forward to our first international together, regardless of the opponent. I’m pleased to be responsible for our national team and hopefully being successful in this role."

Possible line-up: Liechtenstein

B. Büchel – Malin, Kaufmann, Hoffer – Wolfinger, M. Büchel, Frommelt, Göppel – N. Frick, Hasler, Y. Frick

Possible line-up: Germany

Leno – Baku, Süle, Rüdiger, Gosens – Goretzka, Kimmich, Gündogan – Gnabry, Havertz, Sane