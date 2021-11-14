World Cup qualifying: Armenia vs. Germany — live updates

Armenia 0 - 0 Germany 0, Republican Stadium, Yerevan

1' - Kick Off!

And we're up and running in Germany's last game of qualification for World Cup 2022. They're already through, but can Hansi Flick's side put a further gloss on their campaign?

Starting Lineups

Armenia: Buchnev — Voskanya, Calisir, Haroyan, Terteryan — Margaryan, Spertsyan, Udo, Bayramyan — Mkhitaryan — Adamyan

Germany: Ter Stegen — Raum, Tah, Ginter, Kehrer — Neuhaus, Gündogan — Sane, Havertz, Hofmann — Müller

Thomas Müller to captain side

Thomas Müller will wear the armband for the visit to Armenia, as Hansi Flick intends to mix things up for the visit of Albania.

Manuel Neuer and Marco Reus will be given a rest. In Neuer's case the reason is "load management." That means Marc-Andre ter Stegen and possibly Kai Havertz will start, with the latter returning from suspension.

Leon Goretzka picked up a knock and won't play, with Flick hinting that Ilkay Gündogan and Florian Neuhaus are an option. Beyond the goalkeeper swap, further defensive changes are certain with Antonio Rüdiger suspended and Thilo Kehrer a doubt with a calf injury.

Niko Süle remains out after contracting COVID-19, with his Bayern Munich teammate Joshua Kimmich isolating.

Flick aims to end year on a high

Hansi Flick is focused on Germany ending a year that saw him take over as coach on a high.

With several key players to be rested or unavailable through injury, Flick will field a team that includes a couple more peripheral players than featured in the 9-0 crushing of Liechtenstein.

"I always consider the team that is there has earned our absolute confidence," said Flick.

"We want to end the international year 2021 with a victory, especially as we have also shown in the last games what mentality and quality our team has."

Leon Goretzka, who has picked up a knock, is one of several first-choice players unavailable

Dead rubber?

Germany had booked their place at Qatar 2022 long before a 9-0 win in front of old boss Joachim Löw added a little gloss to a campaign that has been straightforward enough, despite a shock loss to North Macedonia on Löw's watch.

The campaign isn't mathematically over for their oppoenents just yet, but Armenia require highly unlikely results elsewhere and a minimum 12-goal swing (as well as a win) to have a chance of staying alive. In short, it ain't going to happen.

But for some of the fringe members of Germany's squad, every opportunity counts now, with the likes of Lukas Nmecha, Ridle Baku and Nico Schlotterbeck presumably desperate to impress Hansi Flick.

Likely line-ups

Armenia: Yurchenko — Hambardzumyan, Terteryan, Calisir, Hovhannisyan — Udo, Mkhitaryan — Barseghyan, Zelareyan, Vardanyan — Briasco

Germany: Ter Stegen — Hofmann, Ginter, Tah, Günter — Neuhaus, Gündogan — Baku, Havertz, Sane — Müller