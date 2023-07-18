World Cup: New Zealand spurred on by spiritual connection

New Zealand's connection to their indigenous roots shone through in a welcoming ceremony ahead of the start of the World Cup. The team believe the connection can carry them towards success.

There was a sense of tranquility and belonging, even as tribal warriors of the Ngati Whatua Orakei loudly performed their haka powhiri.

The powhiri is the traditional Maori welcoming ceremony that is performed to acknowledge and greet visitors.

Clay Hawke, the Ngati Whatua Orakei tribal leader, explained the importance of establishing a respectful and harmonious connection between the hosts and any visitors.

New Zealand, alongside six of the World Cup teams with their team base camps in Auckland, along with various FIFA officials were the visitors being welcomed.

As one of the senior players of the Ferns, Hannah Wilkinson led the Waiata – a song of support, following some words of appreciation by Portuguese coach Francisco Neto on behalf of the visitors.

Spiritual energy evident for New Zealand players

It was a powerful experience for the more than 400 players and official staff from the teams in attendance, and Wilkinson admitted her nerves almost took hold.

"It's a very formal process and you definitely don't want to mess it up," she told DW. "Still, I think we felt really relaxed and calm just in the moment."

The Ngati Whaua Orakei warriors are to perform at the Opening Ceremony Image: DW

"As hosts, it's always amazing to welcome other countries with an incredible multi-cultural powhiri."

"Being from New Zealand it's incredibly special to be a Kiwi, to be from New Zealand, to be from Aotearoa."

"Not all of us are Maori but we're still very connected to our land and practices. There's a lot of Modi, a lot of spiritual energy in the air, and we're we are absolutely ready to go."

'We continue to burn the fires of our ancestors'

The formality of the ceremony was punctuated by Hawke asking the Ferns, the United States, the Philippines, Vietnam, Italy, Norway and Portugal to stand as a team and say hello in their mother tongue.

As the players filtered out of the auditorium to take pictures with the warriors, Hawke spoke of the importance of New Zealand shining a light on the indigenous Maori culture, having been the first settlers on the land.

"It's important that we hold on to our culture and share it with the world on the world stage here today," he said.

"As Ngati Whatua Orakei, we continue to burn the fires of our ancestors and to look after our lands.

"To say to them that we know these lands are yours. We try to make sure that we are at the forefront in protecting our lands, and also working with Auckland city to welcome any guests that come into our shores."

A unique and important experience

The significance of the ceremony was not lost on US defender Kelley O'Hara, who is playing in her fourth World Cup and has travelled across the globe over the course of her career.

The United States were one of seven World Cup teams welcomed together Image: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Having been part of the squads that played in 2011 in Germany, in 2015 in Canada and in 2019 in France, she noted that this was the first cultural welcome the team had witnessed or been a part of.

For O'Hara, who went to university with US-born New Zealand captain Ali Riley, the importance of having the tournament in the southern hemisphere was evident.

"It was an incredible experience. I've never had a cultural welcome like that in any of the places that we've had a World Cup before," she said.

"The ceremony on Saturday was something I've never experienced before. The haka was extremely intimidating but that whole experience was really unique."

"I also know how special it is for the New Zealand players, for the Australian players, for the people of New Zealand and Australia, to have a World Cup here."

"I'm really close with Ali Riley and has so much pride in the fact that this tournament is getting played in New Zealand."

"For the people of New Zealand to get to experience this game up close and personal, and on the level that comes with the World Cup."

Ferns ready to put on a show

Riley believes the Powhiri was the ideal way to show a portion of the visiting countries what it means to come from New Zealand.

Speaking of her pride at having the eyes of the world on the country, the 35-year-old defender said the connection the team feel to their ancestors and the land was added motivation to produce their best on field when the World Cup starts on July 20 in Auckland.

The day after the welcome ceremony, New Zealand's open training session saw more than 250 players from Auckland United attend.

New Zealand's opening training saw more than 200 young girls and boys attend Image: Dave Rowland/Getty Images

"It is just an extra special feeling after the Powhiri to see all these young people and to represent our country at home," Riley said after spending 40 minutes signing autographs and taking pictures.

"It's part of our dream for this World Cup and our legacy to inspire not only the next Ferns, but all the little boys and girls."

"We know what sport has done for us in terms of building character, resilience and leadership.

"So, we hope that all the youth feel inspired by this team and feel like they can take on the world."

Edited by Chuck Penfold.