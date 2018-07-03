World Cup live: Sweden vs. Switzerland

+++Refresh the page for live updates (All times CEST)+++

Sweden 0-0 Switzerland — Round of 16

21' - Michael Lang intercepts and sends Shaqiri forward, but this time he can't get control it fast enough and so when he does pass, it is long and hopeful. Switzerland looking the more likely to score at the moment.

17' - After that breathless start, the game slows for the first time. It's tight and tense, as you'd expect a World Cup Round of 16 to be.

12' - Very end-to-end this one, but with no end product so far. Xherdan Shaqiri has made a bright start, whips in a cross that no one connects to.

8' - Sweden's attack breaks down, and then Steven Zuber has a shot saved at the other end. Then Markus Berg spanks it well wide, before Albin Ekdal sends a dipping volley just over. An attacking start, but nothing on the scoreboard.

4' - A deep free kick from Sweden is headed towards the six-yard box, but cleared. A half-chance, but a bright start. Physical start too here in St. Petersburg.

1' - Off we go! Sweden get us started...

15:56 Time for the anthems. Some strong string sections tonight. Less samba and more fine classical - all suitable to get those watching the World Cup in the mood.

15:46 RB Leipzig's Emil Forsberg and Hamburger SV's Albin Ekdal both start for Sweden. Switzerland are starting four players with Bundesliga roots: Yann Sommer (Dortmund, Manuel Akanji (Dortmund), Steven Zuber (Hoffenheim) and Josip Drmic (Mönchengladbach).

15:27 Here are the lineups for this evening's contest...