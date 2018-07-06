World Cup live: Russia vs. Croatia

Russia 1-1 Croatia — refresh page for live updates

49' Croatia have come out for the second half the better side, comfortably stroking the ball around while Russia sit deep. This is going to be a long 45 minutes if the host nation have anything to do with it.

46' Things get underway once more in Sochi.

HT Russia 1-1 Croatia — All square at the break and this one is very close. We're yet to see the best of Croatia, who have struggling to break down a dogged and well-organized Russia team. Not much in this one!

45' We'll play two additional minutes in Sochi.

42' The Fisht Arena has suddenly fallen silent. Croatia are well and truly back in this.

39' GOAL! Russia 1-1 Croatia — Croatia are level! Mandzukic scampers down the left and lifts the ball up for Kramaric, and the Hoffenheim striker takes it on the run, nodding past Akinfeev. Game on!

36' A couple of raids down the right by Fernandes nearly open Croatia up. Russia absolutely flying at the moment.

33' Cheryshev's fifth goal of the tournament, putting him just a goal behind Harry Kane in the race for the golden boot.

Denis Cheryshev scores his fifth goal at this World Cup.

31' GOAL! Russia 1-0 Croatia — Cheryhev with a thunderbolt for Russia! Out of nowhere, Denis Cheryshev lets fly with an unstoppable drive that Subasic doesn't even get near. What a goal, and this amazing Russian journey continues!

30' Cheryshev sends a free kick into the box from the right, but it has too much on it and lands safely in the arms of Subasic.

28' Russia will probably be the happier of the sides at the moment. Created little but also not been overly troubled by Croatia.

25' Croatia dominating possession but Russia sitting deep. It could be a long night for the Croats.

22' The game has gone a bit flat as the realization of what's at stake takes hold.

19' This is developing into an open game. Rebic causing the Russian defence all kinds of problems.

16' Croatia wins a free-kick in a dangerous area, but it drifts disappointingly over the bar.

13' Rebic already proving to be a thorn in Russia's side. His strong run and pass finds Vrsaljko, who in turn feeds Mandzukic, but his cross is miscued horribly wide.

11' Russia forced to clear a couple of corners whipped in by Modric.

8' After an uncertain start, Croatia are beginning to settle. Modric and Rakitic starting to see more of the ball.

5' Rebic gets into a fine position on the right for Croatia and forces a corner by firing in a low cross that Akinfeev can only parry away. He nods the resulting corner over the top.

3' Russia have made the more positive start here, putting Croatia under some early pressure. The Croats are struggling to put more than three passes together.

KICK OFF! We're underway in Sochi!

19.55 The national anthems are done and we're just about ready to go... hold on to your hats!

19.50 Here's how the sides will line up...

19:45 Hello and welcome to live coverage of the final quarterfinal, between Russia and Croatia! Team news to follow in just a moment...