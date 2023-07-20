World Cup: Kerr-less Australia sneak past Ireland

Australia opened their World Cup campaign with a victory — despite being without injured star Sam Kerr. The Matildas broke Ireland's resistance in the 52nd minute through Steph Catley's expert penalty.

A little over an hour before kickoff in Sydney, Sam Kerr delivered via Instagram the news that Australia fans had been dreading: injury would keep her out of Australia’s much-anticipated World Cup opener.

A calf injury sustained during training on the eve of the tournament is expected to sideline Australia's captain and record goalscorer until their final group game against Canada on July 31 — a serious blow to the host nation, whose star striker is the poster girl of this tournament and instrumental to Australia's approach.

So the Matildas had to do it without her. Ireland held out until halftime and had been growing in confidence but the game's turning point came just after the break, when Marissa Sheva's untidy challenge on Hayley Raso wielded a penalty, from which Steph Catley caressed the ball into the top corner.

Australia were made to work hard for the victory by a gutsy Ireland, who will need to take something from their next game against world number 7 Canada in Perth next week to stay in the tournament.

For the hosts, they ultimately came through their first challenge unscathed — but they will need captain Kerr back sooner rather than later to spearhead their blunted attack.

More to follow from Sydney...