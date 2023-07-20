  1. Skip to content
World Cup: Kerr-less Australia sneak past Ireland

Michael Da Silva
2 hours ago

Australia opened their World Cup campaign with a victory — despite being without injured star Sam Kerr. The Matildas broke Ireland's resistance in the 52nd minute through Steph Catley's expert penalty.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UAQ6
FIFA Frauen-Weltmeisterschaft 2023 Australien gegen Republik Irland
Image: Ryan Byrne/Inpho Photography/IMAGO

A little over an hour before kickoff in Sydney, Sam Kerr delivered via Instagram the news that Australia fans had been dreading: injury would keep her out of Australia’s much-anticipated World Cup opener.

A calf injury sustained during training on the eve of the tournament is expected to sideline Australia's captain and record goalscorer until their final group game against Canada on July 31 — a serious blow to the host nation, whose star striker is the poster girl of this tournament and instrumental to Australia's approach.

So the Matildas had to do it without her. Ireland  held out until halftime and had been growing in confidence but the game's turning point came just after the break, when Marissa Sheva's untidy challenge on Hayley Raso wielded a penalty, from which Steph Catley caressed the ball into the top corner.

Australia were made to work hard for the victory by a gutsy Ireland, who will need to take something from their next game against world number 7 Canada in Perth next week to stay in the tournament. 

For the hosts, they ultimately came through their first challenge unscathed — but they will need captain Kerr back sooner rather than later to spearhead their blunted attack.

More to follow from Sydney...

Australia, New Zealand set to host FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Australia, New Zealand set to host FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

DW sports correspondents take a closer look at the two host nations, visiting the 'Matildas' in Brisbane and the 'Ferns' in Auckland.
SportsJuly 19, 202301:53 min
Hannah Wilkinson of New Zealand celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between New Zealand and Norway

New Zealand give World Cup lift-off with win over Norway

New Zealand give World Cup lift-off with win over Norway

Co-hosts New Zealand got the 2023 Women's World Cup underway in style with victory over favorites Norway in the opening game. Hannah Wilkinson scored the only goal of the game just after half-time.
Soccer5 hours ago
Frauen Fußball Sam Kerr Australien

The players to watch in the Women's World Cup

The players to watch in the Women's World Cup

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women's World Cup finals. The USA and superstar Alex Morgan could defend their title for the second time in a row, but they're not to only ones to keep an eye on.
SportsJuly 17, 202313 images
