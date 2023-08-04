World Cup: DW's top under-the-radar players so far

With the group stage wrapped up and the knockout rounds about to begin, DW takes a look at the players who entered the World Cup under the radar but have since made the biggest impact. And for some, it's not over yet.

The Women's World Cup began with a bang when New Zealand won their first ever match in the tournament on the opening evening in front of a record crowd for a football game in the country.

In the 47 group matches that have proceeded, shocks have abounded, not least with Brazil and Marta exiting the competition and Germany crashing out before the knockout stages for the first time in their history.

Before the round of 16 kicks off, DW's team of reporters in Australia and New Zealand takes a look at a few of the players who entered the tournament under the radar but have stamped their authority on the competition thus far.

Melchie Dumornay (Haiti)

Melchie Dumornay gave England a scare in their opening game Image: Patrick Hoelscher/ZUMA Press/picture alliance

While England were always respectful of their opening opponents, outsiders expected the European champions to steamroller debutants Haiti.

But Melchie Dumornay (above, left) was having none of it. She shut down deep-lying playmaker Keira Walsh better than anyone has for some time and found time to bomb forward and threaten at the other end.

Further outstanding performances against Denmark and China confirmed she is a complete midfielder with defensive instincts and intelligence, a strong passing range and the ability to drive through the center of the pitch.

European giants Lyon smartly snapped up the 19-year-old from Reims before the tournament began. Their decision looks even wiser now.

Katie McCabe (Ireland)

Katie McCabe scored a goal directly from a corner Image: Tertius Pickard/AP Photo/picture alliance

After watching several Arsenal teammates win European Championship, Copa America and World Cup titles in recent years, Katie McCabe must have thought she was going to miss out on her chance to even play on the biggest stage.

Yet, after eight unsuccessful years for her, and several unsuccessful decades for Ireland, McCabe led her side in the opening day defeat to Australia, scored direct from a corner against Canada and was left frustrated by a 0-0 draw with Nigeria.

A fiery character not afraid of confrontation or a challenge, McCabe's default position on Ireland's left wing was misleading; the 27-year-old was everywhere.

Whether winning tackles on the edge of her box, driving through midfield, picking passes from deep and flying down either flank, she was a class above an otherwise honest, but unremarkable, Irish side.

McCabe's passion may have slightly overstepped the mark in the Nigeria game, when she appeared to tell coach Vera Pauw to make a substitution. But she is a hero in her home country, with her will to win a key factor in that.

And she'll always be the first Ireland player to score at a World Cup.

Mayra Ramirez (Colombia)

Linda Caicedo has made the headlines, but Mayra Ramirez has pulled the strings for Colombia Image: LUISA GONZALEZ/REUTERS

While most of the hype is centered around 18-year-old young gun Linda Caicedo, the true standout of this Colombia squad is Mayra Ramirez.

Her bulking frame is perfectly suited to the No.9 role, but she's also nimble enough to rotate with her forward partners to occupy the wings.

While she hasn't scored at this World Cup, her mere presence opens up space for her teammates, as South Korean coach Colin Bell pointed out.

"For me, she's world class," he said. "She holds the ball up very well, she's calm, we need two players to take care of her at times."

It was Ramirez who raced away in extra-time to win the decisive corner for Colombia in their 3-2 defeat of Germany. She is the focal point of the attack and will play a key role for her team going forward, starting with Tuesday's last-16 clash with Jamaica.

Lauren James (England)

England's Lauren James ran the show against China Image: MATT TURNER/AAP/IMAGO

Leading into this World Cup, Lauren James was highly-touted but not exactly expected to star in England's starting lineup.

The Chelsea striker had only played 317 minutes in six appearances after making her debut in September last year and was seen as an x-factor option off the bench

Going into the knockouts, however, the 21-year-old is now England's most important attacking player.

She produced an absolute gem against Denmark to seal a crucial 1-0 win, and then went wild against China, setting up three goals and scoring twice herself in a 6-1 victory.

The goals were of the highest quality, the first a one-touch hit outside the box from a cross-field free-kick. The second a technically exceptional volley across her body.

She also had another curling beauty chalked off for offisde. What a way to announce yourself on the world stage.

Hinata Miyazawa (Japan)

Could Hinata Miyazawa be a surprise contender for the golden boot? Image: John Cowpland/AP/picture alliance

Japan came into this World Cup as unfancied former winners, with little expectations on them at home or abroad.

Nor was midfielder Hinata Miyazawa anywhere near the list of players tipped to win the golden boot, having scored just four international goals for her country in 25 appearances.

However, the 23-year-old has been at the forefront of an enigmatic and prolific Japanese side that won all three of their group games without conceding a single goal - including cutting down Spain 4-0 despite enjoying just 26% of possession.

Miyazawa has already doubled her international goal tally, netting twice in the 5-0 demolition of Zambia and twice again versus Spain, delivering a masterclass in ruthless finishing that many more experienced heads have sorely lacked.



With her cool head and eye for precision, Miyazawa is a danger any time she is in front of goal and will be confident of adding more to her tally as Japan enter the knockout phase, starting with Norway in the last-16 on Saturday.

Jessica Silva (Portugal)

Jessica Silva offered a constant threat for Portugal in a challenging group Image: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Jessica Silva's display of passion and tears when singing the Portuguese national anthem ahead of her team's opening match against the Netherlands caught the attention of the television cameras.

And once the action started, the Champions League winner's on-field presence, pace and dribbling abilities saw her leave the United States defenders trailing in her path at times as Portugal came within inches of knocking out the champions.

Having joined childhood club Benfica in Portugal's top flight last season, where she scored 17 goals in 17 games, the 28-year-old winger is a proven goalscorer.

Though she had limited experience at major competitions with her country, she has earned over 100 caps and proved in New Zealand that, given exposure on a more regular basis, she can make her mark.

Edited by Matt Ford