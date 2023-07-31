  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
SoccerAustralia

World Cup: Australia through as Canada bow out

Matt Ford
5 minutes ago

At least one of the co-hosts will in the knockout stage of the World Cup after Australia hammered Canada to secure progress from Group B. For Olympic champions Canada, however, it’s been a disappointing tournament.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UatD
Frauenfußball WM 2023 Australien deklassiert Kanada 4 : 0
Image: Richard Callis/Sports Press Photo/IMAGO

Australia's journey at their own World Cup is set to continue after the Matildas secured qualification for the knockout stages, emphatically beating Canada 4-0 to send the Olympic champions home early.

In the absence of talismanic captain Sam Kerr, on the bench due to injury, Hayley Raso set the hosts on their way with two goals in a furious first half in Melbourne.

Mary Fowler secured the win just before the hour-mark – just reward after seeing a first-half finish ruled out extremely narrowly for offside by the video assistant referee.

Stand-in captain Steph Cately converted an injury-time penalty to wrap up a victory which sees Australia top Goup B, crucially meaning they are now likely to avoid European champions England in the last-16.

For Canada, it means that veteran Christine Sinclair bows out with a whimper after she missed the chance to score at a record sixth World Cup.

VAR can't stop furious Australian first half

Not that that will have bothered the majority of fans in a packed-out AAMI Park who responded to the Matildas' performance in a deafening manner.

With less than ten minutes played, Cately broke away down the left wing and crossed low, the ball eventually landing at the feet of Raso who fired home into the bottom corner. Cately looked offside in build-up, but the goal was checked and given.

VAR reached a different conclusion when Fowler's strike was controversially ruled out after a lengthy delay.

In a goalmouth melee, Australia's Ellie Carpenter was moving away from the ball, away from the action and away from the goal, but a fraction of her heel was still adjudged to be in an offside position and therefore interfering with the goalkeeper's view.

The decision may have been technically justifiable but the boos from the crowd suggested that such a pedantic implementation of the laws of the game was hardly in keeping with its spirit.

Australia take control of World Cup

But the positivity returned five minutes later when Raso forced the ball over the line after Canada failed to clear a corner to send Australia into half-time with a two-goal lead amid thunderous applause.

Fowler's close-range finish and Cately's late penalty sealed the win in the second half to ensure that, despite New Zealand's exit, the World Cup will still have one of its co-hosts in the knockout stage.

DW Matthew Ford Sports
Matt Ford Reporter and editor for DW Sports specializing in European football, fan culture & sports politics.@matt_4d
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US Abrams tanks in Germany

Ukraine updates: Kyiv seeks US security pledges

Conflicts10 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A worker at the Stock Exchange in Johannesburg, South Africa stands in front of a huge screen displaying stock prices on Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Why Africa's top stock markets are on a roll

Why Africa's top stock markets are on a roll

Business2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A general view of damaged property, following an attack by a suicide bomber in Bajaur, Pakistan

Suicide bomber kills dozens in Pakistan

Suicide bomber kills dozens in Pakistan

Terrorism1 hour ago01:45 min
More from Asia

Germany

German Bundeswehr soldiers in Lithuania in 2018.

Germany wants more women in the military

Germany wants more women in the military

SocietyJuly 30, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A large white cargo ship in water. It has a lot of holes in the side and white smoke is billowing out of it.

Q&A: Fire on board the Fremantle Highway ship

Q&A: Fire on board the Fremantle Highway ship

Nature and EnvironmentJuly 30, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Bottles of seized alcohol in Mazandaran province, Iran

Alcohol in Iran: The deadly cost of prohibition

Alcohol in Iran: The deadly cost of prohibition

HealthJuly 30, 2023
More from Middle East

Latin America

Linda Caicedo celebrates a goal with her arms outstretched.

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

Sports4 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage