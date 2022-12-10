  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Olivier Giroud celebrates
Olivier Giroud scored the winner in a highly-entertaining World Cup quarterfinal between France and EnglandImage: Francisco Seco/AP/picture alliance
SoccerFrance

Giroud keeps France’s title defence on course

James Thorogood
1 hour ago

Reigning World Cup title holders France took another step towards defending their crown with victory over England in the quarterfinals. In a battle of all-time top scorers, it was Olivier Giroud who had the last laugh.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KmVl

No Karim Benzema? No N’Golo Kante? No Christopher Nkunku? No problem. 

Not since Brazil in 1962 has a nation defended their World Cup crown. In Qatar, reigning titleholders France are fashioning a chance to join elite company after reaching the semifinals.

Didier Deschamps may be shorn of certain key players, but Les Blues nevertheless flexed their muscles thanks to two beneficiaries of a star-studded absentee list: Aurelien Tchouameni and all-time top goalscorer Olivier Giroud. 

"It's fabulous because it was a big match against a very good English team," Deschamps said. "We responded once again, it's wonderful to reach the last four again, you have to savour it, a World Cup semifinal is quite something."

"There is quality in this team, but there is also a good mentality and a state of mind. We gave them a little ammunition with two penalties, but it is with hearts and guts that we held onto this result."

Kylian Mbappe kept quiet

With all the pre-match talk of how the Three Lions would stop Kylian Mbappe, it was instead Tchouameni who opened the scoring with a sharp drive from range that took the sting out of England’s early promise.

Tchouameni was again involved when, after some contentious decisions from referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio in the first half, a challenge on Bukayo Saka early in the second saw England awarded a penalty. 

Harry Kane misses penalty
Hit and miss: Harry Kane failed to score two equalisers on a spot on a night when England had plenty of chances from open playImage: Frank Hoermann/SvenSimon/picture alliance

Harry Kane dispatched it to draw level with Wayne Rooney as England’s all-time top goal scorer, but it was to be the French record holder who would have the last laugh. Giroud rising highest to plant a header beyond Jordan Pickford for his fourth goal of the tournament and 53rd of his international career.

England were again afforded the chance to draw level from the spot late on, but when Kane sent his penalty soaring over the bar as France held firm to book their ticket to the semifinals in Qatar.

 "Unfortunately it wasn't our night," admitted England manager Gareth Southgate. "Give credit to France, who are a good team. I still felt it was there for us to win tonight. I just said to the players I don't think they could have given any more, they've played really well against a top team. It's fine margins and things at both ends that have decided the game."

Italy were the first side to defend their title back in 1934 and 1938, while a Pele-inspired Brazil side retained their 1958 title four years later in Chile. Now France are just two games removed from becoming the third side to achieve the feat, at a time when they're not even at full strength.

Frankfurt's French goal machine: Randal Kolo Muani

James Thorogood Sports reporter and editor, host of Project FußballJMThorogood
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A local resident leaves his home after Russian shelling destroyed an apartment house in Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy says Russians 'destroyed' Bakhmut

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Two men sit at a table in a dark restaurant lit only by candles.

South Africa suffers record power cuts

South Africa suffers record power cuts

PoliticsDecember 9, 202202:24 min
More from Africa

Asia

Women work in a field

India's tribes living on the margin of society

India's tribes living on the margin of society

Society12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An person taken into police custody durin a raid against the Reichsbürger in Karlsruhe. December 7,2022

Is a far-right coup possible in Germany?

Is a far-right coup possible in Germany?

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Queues of cars at the border between Croatia and Slovenia

Schengen zone: Croatia gleeful, Bulgaria, Romania dismayed

Schengen zone: Croatia gleeful, Bulgaria, Romania dismayed

Politics5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Flags were set in March during the first Negev Summit attended by the US Secretary of State, alongside Foreign Ministers of Israel, Egypt, Bahrain, the UAE, and Morocco, in March 2022

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Viktor Bout boards a private jet in Abu Dhabi en route to Moscow

US traded arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner, but who is he?

US traded arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner, but who is he?

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Police escort supporters of former President Pedro Castillo in a march at the Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru

Peru: Castillo faces first hearing as Boluarte takes charge

Peru: Castillo faces first hearing as Boluarte takes charge

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage