Giroud keeps France’s title defence on course

Reigning World Cup title holders France took another step towards defending their crown with victory over England in the quarterfinals. In a battle of all-time top scorers, it was Olivier Giroud who had the last laugh.

No Karim Benzema? No N’Golo Kante? No Christopher Nkunku? No problem.

Not since Brazil in 1962 has a nation defended their World Cup crown. In Qatar, reigning titleholders France are fashioning a chance to join elite company after reaching the semifinals.

Didier Deschamps may be shorn of certain key players, but Les Blues nevertheless flexed their muscles thanks to two beneficiaries of a star-studded absentee list: Aurelien Tchouameni and all-time top goalscorer Olivier Giroud.

"It's fabulous because it was a big match against a very good English team," Deschamps said. "We responded once again, it's wonderful to reach the last four again, you have to savour it, a World Cup semifinal is quite something."

"There is quality in this team, but there is also a good mentality and a state of mind. We gave them a little ammunition with two penalties, but it is with hearts and guts that we held onto this result."

Kylian Mbappe kept quiet

With all the pre-match talk of how the Three Lions would stop Kylian Mbappe, it was instead Tchouameni who opened the scoring with a sharp drive from range that took the sting out of England’s early promise.

Tchouameni was again involved when, after some contentious decisions from referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio in the first half, a challenge on Bukayo Saka early in the second saw England awarded a penalty.

Hit and miss: Harry Kane failed to score two equalisers on a spot on a night when England had plenty of chances from open play Image: Frank Hoermann/SvenSimon/picture alliance

Harry Kane dispatched it to draw level with Wayne Rooney as England’s all-time top goal scorer, but it was to be the French record holder who would have the last laugh. Giroud rising highest to plant a header beyond Jordan Pickford for his fourth goal of the tournament and 53rd of his international career.

England were again afforded the chance to draw level from the spot late on, but when Kane sent his penalty soaring over the bar as France held firm to book their ticket to the semifinals in Qatar.

"Unfortunately it wasn't our night," admitted England manager Gareth Southgate. "Give credit to France, who are a good team. I still felt it was there for us to win tonight. I just said to the players I don't think they could have given any more, they've played really well against a top team. It's fine margins and things at both ends that have decided the game."

Italy were the first side to defend their title back in 1934 and 1938, while a Pele-inspired Brazil side retained their 1958 title four years later in Chile. Now France are just two games removed from becoming the third side to achieve the feat, at a time when they're not even at full strength.