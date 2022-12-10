World Cup history made as Morocco reach semifinals

The African continent finally has representation in the semifinals of a World Cup after Morocco beat Portugal in Qatar. The Atlas Lions saw off Cristiano Ronaldo and co thanks to Youssef En-Nesyri's towering header.

A record-equalling night for Cristiano Ronaldo was ruined as Morocco made history to become the first African nation to ever reach the semifinals of a World Cup.

The dreams of a continent were realized by a side who have received tremendous backing in Qatar, becoming the first African team to win their group before knocking out the Iberian duo of Spain and Portugal.

"We came up against a really great Portugal team," said head coach Walid Regragui. "We're drawing on all we have, we still have guys injured. I told the guys before the match we had to write history for Africa. I'm very, very happy."

And now legitimate questions are being asked as to whether Morocco could stage an almighty upset at the 2022 World Cup.

En-Nesyri ends Ronaldo's World Cup career?

Having twice headed over the crossbar earlier in the game, Youssef En-Nesyri's towering header late in the first half gave first-time quarter-finalists a narrow halftime lead.

It was one they defended with the determination and resilience that have seen them capture the imagination of the football world as they were on the receiving end of unrelenting pressure.

Cristiano Ronaldo was thrown into the mix in the 51st minute as he equalled the men's international world record of 196 international selections. The 37-year-old, who had started a second consecutive match on the bench, equalled the record set by Kuwait international Bader Al-Mutawa.

However, Portugal failed to produce a winner in what is likely to be Ronaldo's last-ever World Cup appearance.

Dark horses riding high

Morocco have achieved what Ghana couldn't 12 years ago in South Africa, becoming the first-ever African semifinalist and havedone it some style too.

They have only allowed one goal in five games in Qatar, an own goal from Nayef Aguerd in the group game against Canada, while keeping 2018 runners-up Croatia, long-time world ranking leaders Belgium, 2010 champions Spain and now Euro 2016 winners Portugal scoreless.

"It's crazy," said winger Sofiane Boufal. "We're living and dream and we don't want to wake up. I have goosebumps. Everything we have, we deserve. We work hard. It's not over. There's still the semi-final and god willing, the final."



jt (AP, dpa)