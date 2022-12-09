Messi and Martinez keep Argentina’s World Cup dream alive

Lionel Messi’s hopes of winning a World Cup title suffered a scare as Argentina booked a semifinal spot. A Dutch comeback had threatened the fairy tale, before Emiliano Martinez kept the dream of a crowning glory alive.

Two wins separate Lionel Messi from the irrefutable status of the greatest player of his, and perhaps every, generation.

"We are a team which knows what we are doing," said Messi. "We love to win. We want to be protagonists and really lust for the trophy."

His arms pumping and swinging at the end of an explosion of emotion at the Lusail Stadium, Messi’s delight was as palpable as his relief. His dream of claiming the crowing glory of a World Cup title in what is likely to be the last time he features on world football’s grandest stage are alive for a few more days at least.

"It is unbelievable," he admitted. "We suffered a lot in the end. But in the end we made it. We didn't expect the Dutch to come back although we knew they would be tough. We know we had to be unified in the shoot-out."

Messi heroics rescued by a Martinez double act

There were a few nails bitten to get there as Argentina survived an almighty scare against the Netherlands after Messi had played an influential role in fashioning a 2-0 lead.

After Nahuel Molina gave Argentina a first-half lead from Lionel Messi's brilliant pass, he himself added a second from the penalty spot. For Messi it was the tenth World Cup goal of his career as he drew level with Argentina's record World Cup scorer Gabriel Batistuta.

Talk of a clash with Croatia had already begun on the airwaves and in the stands. However, former Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst came off the bench to inspire a Dutch comeback with two late goals that sent a dramatic and heated World Cup semifinal into extra time after a 2-2 draw.

The chants of "Messi, Messi, Messi" could be heard throughout the encounter against the Netherlands Image: Ariel Schalit/AP Photo/picture alliance

He had carried them for most of the match, but Messi’s World Cup fate was once again in the hands of others during the shootout. The 35-year-old’s converted his penalty in the shootout before Emiliano Martinez saved two attempts while his namesake Lautaro scored the clinching penalty to set-up a tie with Croatia.

"Croatia will be very tough," Messi warned. "Not everyone can beat Brazil. They are much better than many expected."

It is only the second time Argentina has reached the last four since 1990. A golden generation stalled in South Africa, Gonzalo Higuain squandered golden chances in the 2014 final against Germany, while defensive lapses cost them in Russia.

The belief now though, is that football may yet write a fitting ending to one of the greatest ever careers at the last time of asking.



jt (AP, dpa)