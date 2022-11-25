World Cup 2022: Iranian players sing anthem, defeat Wales

This time the Iranian players sung their national anthem, ahead of their second group-stage match at this World Cup. Their victory kept alive their hopes of reaching the knockout phase.

Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian both scored in injury time to lead Iran to a well-deserved 2-0 victory over Wales at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Friday.

The Iranian team had been loudly booed by their own fans after singing their National Anthem ahead of their World Cup Group B match against Rob Page's side, having remained silent ahead of their opening game against England.

However, Carlos Queiroz' side had thespectators inside the stadium in raptures by the end of the match after Cheshmi smashed the ball into the bottom corner from 20 yards out in the 98th minute.

Three minutes later Ramin sealed all three points as he rounded off a clinical counterattack by chipping the ball past Welsh goalkeeper Danny Ward.

The victory was nothing less than Iran deserved, despite the fact that both goals came after Wales had been reduced to 10 men following Wayne Hennessey's 86th-minute red card, which was changed from a yellow card following a VAR review, for clattering into Mehdi Taremi.

In a dominating first-half display Ali Gholizadeh belived he had given Iran an early lead, only to have his effort chalked off for offside by VAR.

The win keeps Iran's hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time in their history on course.