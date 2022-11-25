  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iranian players celebrate
Ali Gholizadeh thought he'd given Iran an early lead, but his goal was called back under VAR reviewImage: Manu Fernandez/AP Photo/picture alliance
SportsIran

World Cup 2022: Iranian players sing anthem, defeat Wales

Kalika Mehta
56 minutes ago

This time the Iranian players sung their national anthem, ahead of their second group-stage match at this World Cup. Their victory kept alive their hopes of reaching the knockout phase.

https://p.dw.com/p/4K3Qj

Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian both scored in injury time to lead Iran to a well-deserved 2-0 victory over Wales at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Friday.

The Iranian team had been loudly booed by their own fans after singing their National Anthem ahead of their World Cup Group B match against Rob Page's side, having remained silent ahead of their opening game against England.

However, Carlos Queiroz' side had thespectators inside the stadium in raptures by the end of the match after Cheshmi smashed the ball into the bottom corner from 20 yards out in the 98th minute.

Three minutes later Ramin sealed all three points as he rounded off a clinical counterattack by chipping the ball past Welsh goalkeeper Danny Ward.

The victory was nothing less than Iran deserved, despite the fact that both goals came after Wales had been reduced to 10 men following Wayne Hennessey's 86th-minute red card, which was changed from a yellow card following a VAR review, for clattering into Mehdi Taremi.

In a dominating first-half display Ali Gholizadeh belived he had given Iran an early lead, only to have his effort chalked off for offside by VAR.

The win keeps Iran's hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time in their history on course.

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian soldiers ride on top of a tank in Bakhmut in Donetsk where the war against Russia continues.

Ukraine updates: Vast areas remain without power and water

Conflicts7 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Isabel dos Santos

Angola: Ex-president's daughter 'not hiding'

Angola: Ex-president's daughter 'not hiding'

Corruption2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Indonesien | Erdbeben in West-Java

Hopes of finding more survivors on Java are fading

Hopes of finding more survivors on Java are fading

Catastrophe5 hours ago02:01 min
More from Asia

Germany

Les Oubliées - "The Forgotten", a sculpture by Laura Bigot

Sachsenhausen exhibit reflects Nazi era's untold stories

Sachsenhausen exhibit reflects Nazi era's untold stories

History4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Erstes Schiff (Neptune) zur Flüssigerdgas-Umwandlung in Deutschland (Rügen)

Plan to cap gas price in EU slammed as ‘joke’ by ministers

Plan to cap gas price in EU slammed as ‘joke’ by ministers

Politics19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Türkei Van | Konzert von iranischem Sänger

Iranians cross the border to party

Iranians cross the border to party

SocietyNovember 24, 202204:52 min
More from Middle East

North America

Messenger-Dienst Signal

Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

PoliticsNovember 24, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

The cast from the Netflix series '1899'.

Netflix series '1899' accused of plagiarism

Netflix series '1899' accused of plagiarism

FilmNovember 23, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage