World Cup 2022: Füllkrug rescues Germany against Spain

Surprise call-up Niclas Füllkrug came off the bench to equalize for Germany against Spain and keep Hansi Flick's team in with a chance of qualifying from Group E. But they'll have to beat Costa Rica on Thursday.

Germany have their first point of the 2022 World Cup thanks to Niclas Füllkrug's equalizer against Spain, but their chances of progressing to the knock-out stage still hang in the balance.

After coming on for Thomas Müller in the 70th minute, Werder Bremen striker Füllkrug latched onto Jamal Musiala's neat turn in the box to rifle the ball into the roof of the net, capping off Germany's best move of the game.

Germany will now have to beat Costa Rica on Thursday while hoping that Spain avoid defeat againstJapan.

Alvaro Morata had put Spain ahead earlier in the second half, turning Jordi Alba's cross past Manuel Neuer just after the hour-mark at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor – and leaving Germany with everything to do in their third and final game.

Musiala could – and perhaps should – have equalized when one-on-one with Unai Simon, but fired straight at the Spanish goalkeeper rather than squaring the ball to Füllkrug for a tap-in.

The pair got it right ten minutes later though when Füllkrug fired home, vindicating Hansi Flick's decision to call him up to the squad and demonstrating the importance of an out-and-out striker with a nose for goal.

Müller: 'An unbelievable finish'

"We're not getting carried away with this result because it's only 1-1," Füllkrug told German broadcaster ZDF at full-time. "But of course we're happy that we still have a chance to make it to the next round."

Thomas Müller called it "an unbelievable finish from a great guy" and, turning his focus back to the team, said: "Our play wasn't always that clean today but the energy, the will and the team spirit were all there and we gave everything against one of the tournament favorites.

"We still have the chance to qualify, despite losing the first game - thanks to Costa Rica, of course."

Costa Rica had done Germany a favor earlier in the day with a surprise win over Japan, a result which meant that even defeat against Spain wouldn't have seen Germany completely out.

Strong Spanish start

But the Germans knews they were in for a tough evening at the northernmost stadium at the Qatar World Cup when Manuel Neuer was forced to tip Dani Olmo's fierce effort onto the bar after just seven minutes.

Hansi Flick brought Leon Goretzka into midfield and moved Thomas Müller up front in place of Kai Havertz but, as the first half progressed, Germany struggled to deal with Spain's aggressive gegenpressing, while Luis Enrique's La Roja also controlled the tempo of the game with well-timed periods of possession.

Yet it was Germany who had the ball in the net first when Antonio Rüdiger powered home a header from Joshua Kimmich's free-kick five minutes before half-time. But the Real Madrid centerback was marginally offside.

Leroy Sané burst through late on as Germany pressed for a winner, but he was forced into too narrow an angle as the game ended 1-1.

Full report from Al Khor to follow ...