World Cup 2018 live: Sweden 0-0 England

+++Refresh the page for live updates (all times in CEST)+++

LIVE SCORE: Sweden 0-0 England

19' - CHANCE!

Raheem Sterling shows a nice turn of pace to have a run at Sweden's backline. The ball eventually makes it way to Kane, whose first-time snapshot is dragged just wide.

19' - The goal kick is taken short. Sweden press and immediately force England to concede possession. The Swedes will be the happier of the two if they can keep suffocating England in that manner.

18' - Krafth sends a good ball over the top. Toivonen gives chase, but is well marshalled off the ball by Maguire as England get the goal kick.

16' - Forsberg and Claesson and cutting in off the flanks to overload the middle as Claesson sees his through ball intercepted by Maguire.

15' - England's patience isn't a bad thing, but it has allowed Sweden to set their stall at the back. The Three Lions need to move the ball and themselves with a little more pace if they're going to create the gaps.

13' - Young's cross is headed clear before Maguire concedes a cheap free-kick in midfield.

12' - SHOT!

First of the game goes Sweden's way. Claesson isn't closed down, gets a shot off from 30 yards which sails harmlessly over. Pickford wasn't happy about the defending though.

12 ' - Gareth Southgate is having words on the sidelines in an attempt to settle England down. It has been a nervy start.

11' - England take their time getting the ball into the box from the right. When it does eventually get delivered, Walker's cross is easily collected by Olsen.

11' - Both teams are playing like a coiled spring that's ready to bounce. Right now though, both are more concerned with not making the first costly mistake.

10' - A few misplaced passes in the England lines. It's good early possession for the Three Lions, but there's been little in terms of threat in the final third.

9' - Sweden are scrapping away in midfield, but they aren't finding the runners once they win possession and keep giving the ball straight back ton England.

8' - Claesson takes a long throw. We all know what happened the last time England faced long throws - against Iceland - but they earn a free-kick for a handball by Granqvist.

7' - Alli looks to release Kane in behind. He found the channel but overcooked the pass.

6' - Sterling, Kane, Alli and Lingard are looking very lively up front. They're constantly rotating, making life difficult for Sweden's backline.

5' - Sweden have spent most of the opening five minutes with every player inside their own half as England look to generate the early pressure. Toivonen and Berg are the outlets, but aren't being found just yet.

4' - There's a distinct lack of pace in proceedings, but strangely that will suit both teams. Raheem Sterling is also dropping deep to try and effect play.

3' - Sweden send a ball down the right wing, but it's too long for Krafth to chase.

2' - England are having a lot of the ball early on. Petience has been one of their strengths this tournament, but Sweden will be more than happy to wait for thier chances to pounce.

1' - This is the 25th meeting between these sides. England have won eight to Sweden’s seven, with nine draws.

KICK OFF!

The ball is rolling in Samara. Will England return to the semifinals for the first time since 1990 or do Sweden have it in them to ruin the party. If it is coming home there are still a few twists and turns in store...

15:58 - Kane has his priorites right

Harry Kane is focusing on team targets, not his personal ones: "My target isn't the Golden Boot. The target is to win the tournament. That's always been the target. If the Golden Boot comes along with that then perfect, but the target is to help the team. If my goals help the team, brilliant. If not I'll be running round, working hard, trying to get assists. And that's all I can do."

Harry Kane currently leads the World Cup scoring charts with six goals to his name.

15:55 - Can Sweden keep Kane quiet?

Here's what captain Andreas Granqvist had to say on the matter: "We know they have Harry Kane. He is really dangerous in the penalty box, so we need to be very strong in the box and try to make sure that they don't get the service that they need."

15:52 - No draws today!

England and Sweden have met twice previously in World Cup play, a 2-2 draw in 2006 and a 1-1 draw in 2002. Today though we will have a winner even if it takes extra-time and penalties.

15:49 - Resilient Swedes

Sweden have three clean sheets in four games at this World Cup. They are a compact unit, who live and die by their work ethic and team cohesion. Reigning titleholders Germany needed a last-minute winner from Toni Kroos to beat them, while Mexico, South Korea and Switzerland all fell short. Can they keep England and Kane quiet? Or can The Three Lions find a way to break them down?

15:44 - Free-scoring Kane

Harry Kane could become only the third player in the history of the England national team to score in seven consecutive appearances – the others are George Camsell (9 in a row between 1929 and 1936) and Steve Bloomer (10 in a row between 1895 and 1899).

15:39 - TEAM NEWS!

Here are the lineups for this evening's contest...

Sweden: Olsen – Krafth, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson – Claesson, Larsson, Ekdal, Forsberg – Toivonen, Berg

England: Pickford – Walker, Stones, Maguire – Trippier, Lingard, Henderson, Alli, Young – Sterling, Kane

15:35 - It's coming home?

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's live coverage of the World Cup quarter final between England and Sweden. The Three Lions are riding a wave of euphoria, but Sweden are determined to nip it in the bud. Both are looking to end a long-term absence from the final four. It will be intense, it will be exciting - buckle up everyone!