World Cup 2018 live: Colombia vs. England

Colombia 0-0 England — Round of 16

13' Sterling wriggles free to make space to shoot, after England turned over possession, but his effort is blocked by Sanchez. England on the front foot here, but they still look susceptible to Colombia's inevitable counter-attacks.

12' Sterling basically carries Mina halfway down the field on his back. Another foul, another set piece for England. This has to be their sixth or seventh.

8' It's a good start from England. They have the first corner of the match after Sterling latches onto Trippier's quick free-kick and sees his cross blocked.

6' CHANCE Young goes straight for goal, but Ospina parries away. The follow-up cross into the box is headed away.

5' Free-kick for England after Sterling cuts back from the byline and Mina handles the ball while diving in.

2' Oof, whistles and jeers everytime England touch the ball. This is absolutely like a home game for the Colombians.

KICKOFF We're off, Colombia getting us underway!

19:57 National anthems have been belted out - Colombia's is a cracker - and we're just minute away from kickoff!

19:45 Remember, England rested most of their starting XI against Belgium. They lost 1-0 and lost momentum, but could that breather prove the difference in this match? Colombia have six outfield players that have started all three group games, including their front trio of Falcao, Quintero and Cuadrado.

19:23 James Rodriguez marked as "absent" on the official teamsheet. That surely implies he's unavailable. Huge blow for Colombia if that's the case! He went off injured against Senegal with a calf injury.

19:05 Here are the official lineups...

19:00 We're just an hour away from kickoff in the final Round of 16 clash between Colombia and England. The victors will face Sweden, who continue their amazing run in this World Cup by defeating Switzerland 1-0.

Colombia are missing star man James Rodriguez from their starting lineup, which is a massive blow for Los Cafeteros. They'll be hoping playmaker Juan Quintero can unlock their opponent's defence. England are at full strength and there is growing optimism that they can win their first knockout game since 2006. Set pieces could prove the difference, England have scored six of their eight goals from either the penalty spot or free-kicks.

