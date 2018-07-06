 World Cup 2018 live: Brazil 0-0 Belgium | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 06.07.2018

Sports

World Cup 2018 live: Brazil 0-0 Belgium

Belgium take on Brazil as the World Cup's best attack and meanest defence are pitted against one another in Kazan. France await the winner of the star-studded clash in the semifinals. Follow the action live...

Fußball WM 2018 Brasilien - Belgien (Reuters/S. Perez)

+++++Refresh the page for the latest updates+++++

LIVE SCORE: Brazil 0-0 Belgium

7' - OFF THE POST! 

Marcelo's cross is blocked behind for a corner. It's flicked on at the near post by Miranda, Thiago Silva gets his knee to the ball, but can only turn it onto the post. Thibaut Courtois was helpless, but gobbles up the loose ball. What a let off.

6' - Marouane Fellaini concedes his second foul of the game! My earlier prediction is looking good. This time he catches Neymar.

5' - Marouane Fellaini concedes his first foul of the game...

4' - It looks like Belgium are utilizing a 4-3-3 formation. De Bruyne seems to be playing through the middle, while Lukaku and Hazard are drifting out wide on either flank. 

2' - These are the two most exciting sides in international football. I can't imagine this will be a dull game because both sides like to attack. De Bryune shrugs Fernandinho off the ball and gets an early shot off which is dragged wide.

KICK OFF! 

We're off! This game promises a lot. Let's hope it delivers. We're now doing a sweepstake as to how many Neymar rolls we're going to see tonight.

19:58 - We've just gone for the obscure predictions in the office. I personally am backing Fellaini to get sent off. One of my colleagues has found shorter odds by backing Neymar to get injured. We don't trust ourselves with any other predictions!

19:55 - My colleague is raving about how the Brazil fans chant the second verse of their national anthem and I have to agree with him. It's enough to raise the hairs on the back of your neck!

Fußball WM 2018 Brasilien - Belgien (Reuters/J. Sibley)

The Brazil fans are making quite a racket in Kazan.

19:50 - Elber on Neymar theatrics, Tite and Brazil's chances...Click here to read the DW's exclusive interview with former Bayern Munich and Brazil striker Giovane Elber.

19:45 - Tite backs under fire Neymar

Neymar has come under a lot of fire for his playacting. Statisticians have reviewed the footage and determined that he's spent a total of 14 minutes on the ground at the World Cup. However, he's gotten the backing of his head coach.

"What makes me happy is to have him playing at his best. It's not just with the ball, it's not just dribbling. There are actions, there are transitions, defensive transitions and if you look, you see how much he has contributed."  

19:40 - Firing on all cylinders

This is supposed to be Belgium's golden generation, and perhaps for the first time we are beginning to see why. The Red Devils are the highest scoring side in Russia having racked up 12 goals in their four games so far. Could this squad finally be about to deliver? 

19:35 - Team news!

Belgium make two changes as Nacer Chadli and Marouane Fellaini, who scored as substitutes against Japan, both start. Kevin de Bruyne moves out wide from deep as Yannick Carrasco and Dries Mertens miss out.

For Brazil, Casemiro is banned so Fernandinho starts in midfield, while Marcelo comes back in at left-back. 

19:30 - Buckle up, we're in for a wild ride....

...we hope! Hello and welcome one and all to DW's live coverage of the World Cup quarter final between Belgium and Brazil. France have already booked their place in the semifinals, but their game against Uruguay was far removed from being in contention for 'Game of the Tournament'. With the attacking talent Belgium and Brazil boast in their ranks, this one should be a barnstromer.

World Cup 2018: 'Germany getting knocked out was good for Brazil'

Former Brazil international Giovane Elber played in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich, Stuttgart and Mönchengladbach. He spoke to DW about the trauma of Brazil's 7-1 loss to Germany in 2014 and the theatrics of Neymar. (05.07.2018)  

