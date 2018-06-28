World Cup 2018: How Germany's players rated in Russia

Joachim Löw - 2

It's difficult to think of anything Löw got right. His substitutions were always late and often tactically dubious, his loyalty to under-performing stars was costly and he failed to address an underlying complacency in the group. His future remains unclear.

Manuel Neuer - 6

Looked as rusty as you'd expect from a man who didn't play from September to June. The Neuer of four years ago would perhaps have saved Mexico's goal and his early spill of a South Korean free kick was uncharacteristic. But avoided any major clangers.

Joshua Kimmich - 6

Not quite up to his usual standards on the ball and was exposed positionally on a number of occassions, particularly against Mexico. But his crossing remained a threat throughout and deserved better than the finishes they got.

Jerome Boateng - 4

Brainless sending off threatened Germany's progress in the Sweden game after a decent display in the opener.

Jerome Boateng's sending off meant he watched the South Korea match from the stands

Mats Hummels - 6

Saved Germany from total embarrassment with a number of crucial interceptions but continued to demonstrate his worrying decline in pace. Impressed in his return to the side against South Korea but should have taken one of his late chances.

Jonas Hector - 5

Missed the opener through illness and was unremarkable on his return. A solid option but doesn't quite have the game for the absolute top level.

Sami Khedira - 3

Woeful in the opener, offering the back four no protection, deservedly dropped for the second and slightly better in the third game. Lack of true defensive nous exposed ruthlessly by Mexico. International days may be over.

Toni Kroos - 7

Not quite up to his usual high standards but rescued his side against Sweden and tried to keep the tempo up as others faltered.

Thomas Müller - 4

An indifferent season at club level took a further dip on the stage where he usually excels. Looks awkward when out of form and never grabbed a game by the scruff of the neck.

Mesut Özil - 5

Improved drastically in the Korea game after providing his many critics with plenty of ammunition in the opener. Relies on the movement of others and was let down in that respect.

Mesut Özil contemplates Germany's exit

Julian Draxler - 5

The best of a bad attacking bunch in Germany's shambolic opener before a poor half against Sweden ended his tournament prematurely. Could still become a key figure as Germany rebuild.

Timo Werner - 4

Goalless in his major tournament debut. Looked nervous throughout and snatched at several decent chances. The possibility remains that he's a much bigger danger on the counter-attack than in a team on the front foot.

Marvin Plattenhardt - 5

Filled in for Hector in the opener and didn't pull up any trees. A short-term back up solution who looked just that.

Niklas Süle - 6

Came in for Boateng against Korea and was decent if unspectacular. Has shown enough to suggest he could be a key cog in his country's future.

Antonio Rüdiger - 6

Dropped for the Korea game after replacing Hummels against Sweden. Seems unlikely to ever be a truly key figure for the national team.

Ilkay Gündogan - 5

Only given 59 minutes against Sweden and found it difficult to make a real impact. At 27, needs a big, injury-free season at club level if he's to fulfil his potential.

Sebastian Rudy - 5

The closest thing Germany have to a holding midfielder was given his chance after Khedira's 'display' in the opener but was forced off with injury. A solid option but probably not suitable for the very top level.

Marco Reus - 6

Finally got his World Cup chance and looked to have taken it with an excellent performance against Sweden. But was unusually wasteful against South Korea.

Marco Reus celebrates his goal against Sweden

Leon Goretzka - 5

Given his chance in Germany's final game but shoehorned in to a right wing position that patently doesn't suit his style of play. Can blame Löw.

Julian Brandt - 6

Bizarrely given just 19 minutes despite featuring off the bench in every game. Struck a post against Mexico and looked lively while adding pace to a slow side. Deserved more opportunities.

Mario Gomez - 4

A Löw favorite who also came off the bench in every game and was tasked with offering a more robust option upfront. But fluffed his lines, particularly in the Korea game.