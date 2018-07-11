 World Cup 2018 final live: France vs. Croatia | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 15.07.2018

Sports

World Cup 2018 final live: France vs. Croatia

France face Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final in Moscow. While 'Les Bleus' are targeting a second World Cup triumph, the 'Vatreni' have never made it this far before. Join DW for live coverage.

FIFA WM-Pokal (picture-alliance/Augenklick/Rauchensteiner)

+++ Refresh page (F5) for live updates (All times CEST) +++

France vs. Croatia
(Kick-off 17:00)

15:09
Paris is looking busy already - and what a sunny day too! No such sun in Zagreb, but plenty of excitement!

15:01
We have a full crew spread around Europe today. Be sure to give them a follow!

 

14:57 Location Luzhniki
Originally opened in 1956, the Luzhniki Stadium is the biggest football arena in Moscow with a capacity of 81,000 after being renovated for the World Cup. As well as hosting several Spartakiad's during the Soviet Union, the stadium also hosted the 1980 Summer Olympics and the 2008 Champions League final. 

But it also has a dark history: The Luzhniki Stadium's forgotten disaster

14:53 The Road to Moscow
We started out with 32 - and now there are two. France and Croatia have both criss-crossed the massive expanse of land which is western Russia, playing six games each to reach the final. Both teams are unbeaten - although Croatia have had to endure extra-time in each of their knock-out ties, meaning they've played a total of 90 minutes more than their opponents. Let's remind ourselves of how the finalists got here:

Croatia's route to the final:

Group D
Croatia 2-0 Nigeria
Argentina 0-3 Croatia
Iceland 1-2 Croatia

Last 16
Croatia 1-1 Denmark (Croatia win 3-2 on pens)

Quarterfinal
Russia 2-2 Croatia (Croatia win 4-3 on pens)

Semifinal
Croatia 2-1 England (after extra-time) 

Fußball WM 2018 Kroatien vs England Fans (Imago/Bildbyran/P. Arvidson )

France's route to the final: 

Group C
France 2-1 Australia
France 1-0 Peru
Denmark 0-0 France

Last 16
France 4-3 Argentina

Quarterfinal
Uruguay 0-2 France

Semifinal
France 1-0 Belgium

FIFA Fußball-WM 2018 in Russland | Achtelfinale | Frankreich vs. Argentinien | TOR Frankreich (Reuters/C.G. Rawlins)

14:50 It's time!
France and Croatia meet in the World Cup final in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow (Kick-off 17:00 CET). For Didier Deschamps and Les Bleus, it's a second consecutive major international final after they lost to Portugal on home soil at Euro 2016. But for Croatia, this is brand new territory entirely - the Vatreni have never made it this far at a World Cup. If you want to get involved, do drop us a line over on either our Twitteror our Facebookpages.

