World Cup 2018 final live: France vs. Croatia

France vs. Croatia

(Kick-off 17:00)

15:09

Paris is looking busy already - and what a sunny day too! No such sun in Zagreb, but plenty of excitement!

15:01

14:57 Location Luzhniki

Originally opened in 1956, the Luzhniki Stadium is the biggest football arena in Moscow with a capacity of 81,000 after being renovated for the World Cup. As well as hosting several Spartakiad's during the Soviet Union, the stadium also hosted the 1980 Summer Olympics and the 2008 Champions League final.

But it also has a dark history: The Luzhniki Stadium's forgotten disaster

14:53 The Road to Moscow

We started out with 32 - and now there are two. France and Croatia have both criss-crossed the massive expanse of land which is western Russia, playing six games each to reach the final. Both teams are unbeaten - although Croatia have had to endure extra-time in each of their knock-out ties, meaning they've played a total of 90 minutes more than their opponents. Let's remind ourselves of how the finalists got here:

Croatia's route to the final:

Group D

Croatia 2-0 Nigeria

Argentina 0-3 Croatia

Iceland 1-2 Croatia

Last 16

Croatia 1-1 Denmark (Croatia win 3-2 on pens)

Quarterfinal

Russia 2-2 Croatia (Croatia win 4-3 on pens)

Semifinal

Croatia 2-1 England (after extra-time)

France's route to the final:

Group C

France 2-1 Australia

France 1-0 Peru

Denmark 0-0 France

Last 16

France 4-3 Argentina

Quarterfinal

Uruguay 0-2 France

Semifinal

France 1-0 Belgium

14:50 It's time!

France and Croatia meet in the World Cup final in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow (Kick-off 17:00 CET). For Didier Deschamps and Les Bleus, it's a second consecutive major international final after they lost to Portugal on home soil at Euro 2016. But for Croatia, this is brand new territory entirely - the Vatreni have never made it this far at a World Cup.