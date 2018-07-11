World Cup 2018: Belgium vs. England live!

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest (All times are CEST) +++

Belgium 1-0 England

(Meunier 3')

28' There's an excellent tennis semifinal (with the women's final to follow) going on in Wimbledon, London right now. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are trading blows in a thrilling match with twists and turns in the fifth set. Remarkable sport. Anyway, back to the third-place playoff... John Stones blocks Youri Tielemans' shot.

24' CHANCE! A great set up by Raheem Sterling, but Harry Kane hits his effort into the ground and it bounces over. Just inside the box with a bit of space, you'd fancy Kane to finish that.

20' Set-piece England arrive in this one as the "stand-in-line-at-the-checkout" routine leads to Harry Maguire getting free, but his header is gobbled up by Courtois. I wonder if teams will ever figure out how to defend against that?

17' CHANCE! De Bruyne with a superb pass to thread through Lukaku, but the striker can't get it under control in the box. Shame. The pass deserved more.

14' Fabian Delph sends a low shot towards goal but it's very easy for Courtois. Then Rueben Loftus-Cheek gets a header in, but it ends in another comfortable save. Better from England, but not enough. By the way, good stat on that Meunier goal (yes, I know it's early but it's a good stat).

10' Since the goal, both sides have gone forward but with little end product. Until Lukaku somehow gets it through three England players and de Bruyne's shot takes a deflection that results in a good reflex save by Pickford. England need to settle here.

3' GOAL! 1-0 Belgium (Meunier) Well, that's one way to start a game that apparently no one wants to play! Thomas Meunier, the man suspended for Belgium's semifinal, makes a great run into the box and after a superb pass from Romelu Lukaku, Nacer Chadli delivers the perfect cross for the wingback. Jordan Pickford has no chance. England are down straight away here.

1' Off we go!

15:57 Belgium in yellow today, England in red. Good kits. Remember, whoever wins today picks up a bronze medal. Perhaps England fans won't want to know that today's VAR is Mark Geiger, he of the Colombia game.

15:55 If you are concerned about the entertainment on show today, take hope! This game has never ended goalless.

15:45 The game is Saint Petersburg today, and although there's some time left before we get underway it looks as though there's quite a few empty seats.

15:35 Here are the teams! Gareth Southgate makes five changes, Belgium opt for two. On paper this game should be more exciting than its billing, but can either of these sides lift themselves after losing in the semifinals?

Belgium: Courtois – Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen – Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Chadli – De Bruyne, Lukaku, Hazard

England: Pickford – Jones, Stones, Maguire – Trippier, Loftus-Cheek, Dier, Delph, Rose – Kane, Sterling

15:30 Welcome to the penultimate World Cup game! Yes, that one that no one really wants to play but hopefully you'll want to watch! It's England against Belgium, as it was in the group stages all those weeks ago. Belgium won that game 1-0, but I feel today might be slightly different. In any case, do join us on here or on Twitter.