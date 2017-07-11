 World could have prevented COVID catastrophe, independent panel finds | News | DW | 12.05.2021

World could have prevented COVID catastrophe, independent panel finds

The scale of the coronavirus pandemic could have been prevented, an independent global panel has said. A "toxic cocktail" of waiting and poor coordination cost many people their lives.

Nepalese paramedics treat a COVID-19 patient outside an emergency ward

A faster international response could have lessened the deadly consequences of the COVID pandemic

The catastrophic scale of the coronavirus pandemic could have been prevented, an independent global panel concluded Wednesday.

A combination of dithering and poor coordination provided a "toxic cocktail" which hastened the spread of the virus that has cost well over three million lives.

More to come on this breaking news story...

jsi/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)

