World could have prevented COVID catastrophe, independent panel finds

The scale of the coronavirus pandemic could have been prevented, an independent global panel has said. A "toxic cocktail" of waiting and poor coordination cost many people their lives.

Nepalese paramedics treat a COVID-19 patient outside an emergency ward

A faster international response could have lessened the deadly consequences of the COVID pandemic

The catastrophic scale of the coronavirus pandemic could have been prevented, an independent global panel concluded Wednesday.

A combination of dithering and poor coordination provided a "toxic cocktail" which hastened the spread of the virus that has cost well over three million lives.

Institutions "failed to protect people" and science-denying leaders eroded public trust in health interventions, the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPPR) said in its long-awaited final report.

Early responses to the outbreak detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019 "lacked urgency," with February 2020 a costly "lost month" as countries failed to heed the alarm, said the panel.

The World Health Organization, who do not escape criticism in the report, declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30, 2020, before characterizing COVID-19 as a pandemic just six weeks later.

 

jsi/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)

