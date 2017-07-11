World could have prevented COVID catastrophe, independent panel finds

The catastrophic scale of the coronavirus pandemic could have been prevented, an independent global panel concluded Wednesday.

A combination of dithering and poor coordination provided a "toxic cocktail" which hastened the spread of the virus that has cost over 3.3 million lives.

Institutions "failed to protect people" and science-denying leaders eroded public trust in health interventions, the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPPR) said in its long-awaited final report.

Early responses to the outbreak detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019 "lacked urgency," with February 2020 a costly "lost month" as countries failed to heed the alarm, said the panel.

WHO and governments 'lost' costly month

The World Health Organization (WHO), who do not escape criticism in the report, declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30, 2020, before characterizing COVID-19 as a pandemic just six weeks later.

The IPPPR said the WHO declared the global emergency more than a week too late, bu the panel saved its biggest censure for institutions who "failed to protect people" and science-denying leaders who eroded public trust in health interventions.

To tackle the pandemic in its current state, the IPPPR called on the richest countries to donate a billion vaccine doses to the poorest countries.

