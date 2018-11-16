 World Chess Championship: What′s wrong with Magnus Carlsen? | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 20.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

World Chess Championship: What's wrong with Magnus Carlsen?

World champion Magnus Carlsen is without a win and struggling to find top gear at the World Chess Championship in London. DW chess expert Holger Hank offers five possible reasons why he can't get it going.

Schachweltmeisterschaft 2018 | Magnus Carlsen vs. Fabiano Caruana | 7. Partie (picture-alliance/dpa/Fide/Fetisova.Photos)

He's won every world title since 2013, is top of the world rankings and is widely considered to be the best chess player of all time. But even at just 27-years-old, Magnus Carlsen's chess doesn't look quite as dazzlingly brilliant as it did a few years ago.

His latest title defense, in London, is proving to be quite a slog and the Norwegian has drawn each of the first eight games against American challenger Fabiano Caruana. In an interview with DW, German chess coach Dorian Rogozenco questioned the form of the man often dubbed the "Mozart of Chess."

"Magnus Carlsen has not quite managed to reach his best in the last few games, so I would even say Caruana is favorite," Rogozenco said. So what's up with Carlsen?

1. He's developed a fear of failure

Is Carlsen not ready to strike when the chance presents itself? That's a question that a champion in the midst of a title battle does not want to hear but it's one Carlsen has been forced to confront. 

"On another day, in another year, I might have found a way to exert more pressure," he admitted after the draw in Game 7.

While Carlsen still loses remarkably few games, victories are not flowing as freely as they once did and his aura of invincibility is fading. Perhaps aware of this, Carlsen has become more risk-averse, meaning he is harder to beat but also finds it harder to get across the line. A vicious circle.

2. The 'Carlsen Method' no longer works

The Norwegian has long seemed to have a sixth sense for what will happen on the 64 black and white squares and that, combined with a fierce competetive edge, was the hallmark of his play. Carlsen doesn't rely on all-out attack but often found a way to turn unorthodox positions to his advantage, gradually improving the state of play until he had the edge. 

But he has a problem: His opponents have adapted to this style. Any player who faces Carlsen knows they'll be under pressure for a sustained period - slow draws are not the Norwegian player's game. So far, Caruana has stood up well to the examination.

3. Carlsen's openers are tame

The Queen's Gambit,  Rossolimo or the Petrov Defense  - Carlsen and his team don't put a huge amount of emphasis on their openers, preferring tried and trusted methods over developing new variations. Instead, Carlsen tries to maneuver himself in to a "Carlsen position" early on, particularly with the white pieces. 

The problem is that Caruana has adapted well to this strategy so far. Many experts, such as former World Champion Gary Kasparov, believe Carlsen needs to improve in his opening gambits. Whether this is something that can be changed in the middle of a World Championship remains to be seen.

Magnus Carlsen (left) and Fabiano Caruana are locked at 4-4 after eight games (Imago/Bildbyran)

Magnus Carlsen (left) and Fabiano Caruana are locked at 4-4 after eight games

4. Caruana is simply very good

The saying "you're only as good as your opponent allows" is as true in chess as it is in many a sport. In recent years a number of players, like Carlsen, who have spent their life training with the use of computers have emerged. Caruana is the most complete of the challengers. However, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov from Azerbaijan, for example, has become one of the world's best in recent years and is a genuine pretender to Carlsen's throne.

The up-and-coming players all play active chess that spectators enjoy and have closed in on Carlsen in terms of the world rankings. They also all have bigger bags of tricks when it come to their opening moves.

5. Carlsen still has everything under control

Despite Carlsen's travails, the contest is still delicately poised at 4-4 and, with the exception of games six and eight, he has often found himself under pressure.

While, to some, backs-to-the-wall performances may take their toll, Carlsen knows how to deal with the rising tension inherent in these occasions and if the string of draws continues until the 12th game, his experience could prove critical. When time is short, the Norwegian comes into his own whereas Caruana can struggle. The champion still has a few cards left to play.

  • Marlene Dietrich and John Wayne playing chess in 1942 (Photo: picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Chess: the game of kings and artists

    Pastime of the stars

    American Western actor John Wayne (right) was an enthusiastic chess player. German film diva Marlene Dietrich (left) is said to have always traveled with a huge chess board. The board game was particularly popular among Hollywood stars in the 1930s to 1950s. Dietrich and Wayne are pictured here in 1942 on the set of the film "Pittsburgh."

  • Scene from 'Casablanca': Humphrey Bogart (left) plays chess, Peter Lorre sits next to him (Photo: picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Chess: the game of kings and artists

    Chess in Casablanca

    Humphrey Bogart, as café owner Rick Blaine (left), sits intently at the chess board. The classic scene in "Casablanca" (1942) remains unforgettable. Bogart was an avid chess player off camera as well. He got lessons from US chess champ Herman Steiner.

  • Bertolt Brecht playing chess around 1942 (Photo: picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Chess: the game of kings and artists

    Brecht at the board

    German poet and director Bertolt Brecht, pictured here around 1942, regularly played chess. After fleeing the Nazis, he lived in exile in Denmark. During the summers of 1934, 1936 and 1938, he was visited by his friend Walter Benjamin, who was living in exile in Paris, and the two would duel each other at the checkered board together every day.

  • Lucky Luke (left) plays chess with his horse (Photo: picture alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    Chess: the game of kings and artists

    Think before you move

    Chess is not only popular in films, but also in comics — like this edition of Lucky Luke. The Western hero drawn by Belgian cartoonist Morris is famous for drawing his pistol faster than his own shadow can. But speed isn't necessarily an advantage when it comes to playing chess.

  • Garry Kasparow (left) plays chess against Sting in 2000 in New York (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa)

    Chess: the game of kings and artists

    Chess for a good cause

    British musician Sting, founder of the band Police, went up against Russian chess champion Garry Kasparov in New York in 2000. Their match was even broadcast on Times Square. The duel was a charity meant to raise money for a rain forest protection organization that Sting had supported.

    Author: Klaudia Prevezanos (kbm)


DW recommends

Norwegian defending champion Magnus Carlsen wins World Chess Championship, defeating Russia's Sergey Karjakin

Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen has defeated Russian grandmaster Sergey Karjakin in tie-breakers at the World Chess Championships in New York. Carlsen remains the undisputed world champion since 2013. (01.12.2016)  

Carlsen vs Caruana World Chess Championship: Stars who are chess nerds

As chess world champion Magnus Carlsen defends his title against Fabiano Caruana in London, here are a few celebrities, from Bob Dylan to Marlene Dietrich, who could join them in a game. (08.11.2018)  

Chess: the game of kings and artists

Chess world champion Magnus Carlsen is defending his title against Fabiano Caruana in London. But they're not the only chess players worth watching. Artists like Sting also enjoy the game. (11.11.2016)  

Related content

Schach-WM in London

World Chess Championship: Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana play to Game 3 draw 13.11.2018

The third game of the World Chess Championship in London has also failed to produce a winner. Defending champion Magnus Carlsen and challenger Fabiano Cariana settled on another draw.

Young grandmasters face off in World Chess Championship 09.11.2018

The world chess championship is about to begin in London - and it will have a very youthful feel. Defending champion Magnus Carlsen from Norway and challenger Fabiano Caruana from the US are both in their 20s. Chess has rarely seen anything like it.

Marlene Dietrich und John Wayne spielen Schach

Carlsen vs Caruana World Chess Championship: Stars who are chess nerds 08.11.2018

As chess world champion Magnus Carlsen defends his title against Fabiano Caruana in London, here are a few celebrities, from Bob Dylan to Marlene Dietrich, who could join them in a game.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 