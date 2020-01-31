 World Cancer Day: EU to launch new plan to fight cancer | News | DW | 04.02.2020

News

World Cancer Day: EU to launch new plan to fight cancer

To mark World Cancer Day, the European Commission has announced it's to launch a new initiative to fight cancer in the EU by the end of the year. Cancer is behind 26% of deaths in the bloc every year.

Stock photo of a female cancer patient receiving treatment from a doctor

For World Cancer Day on Tuesday, political leaders met with healthcare professionals and advocates at the European Commission to announce the launch of the "Beating Cancer" plan, Europe's latest initiative in the fight against cancer.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that the bloc will present a comphrensive action plan by the end of 2020, aimed at stopping cancer deaths in the EU.

In an exclusive interview with DW, von der Leyen outlined a three-pronged approach to the plan, which includes stepping up early prevention efforts and expanding the European budget to boost investment in medical technologies.

"The 'Horizon Europe' program can contribute massively to developing these modern technologies," she said. 

The third pillar of the initiative, she said, is increasing access to screening and early detection measures. 

"We know for example that 15,000 women per year are dying of cervical cancer in the European Union. Part of these deaths could have been prevented if there had been early screening and access to vaccination," said von der Leyen.

Around 1.6 million people died of cancer in the bloc in 2016, according to data shared by EU statistics agency Destatis on Tuesday, accounting for 26% of all EU deaths.

Read more: Zero gravity kills cancer cells

"I studied medicine to help others overcome sadness and helplessness," she wrote on Twitter that morning. "Today cancer survival rates are increasing, but still so much to do."

Lung cancer was the most prevalent cancer among men while breast cancer was the biggest concern for women. Proportionally, more men were killed by cancer than women.

Hungary has the highest rate of cancer fatalities in the EU, with 345 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. Cyprus has the lowest rate, at 194 per 100,000.

Watch video 04:00

WHO: 'This is an urgent call for a global response to the cancer burden'

lc/ng (Reuters, dpa)

Audios and videos on the topic

WHO: 'This is an urgent call for a global response to the cancer burden'  

