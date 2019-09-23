World Bank forest-rescue program 'kickstarted' by Germany

A World Bank forest rescue program has been given a multi-million "kickstart" by Germany. Norway has done a deal with Gabon that it sustains its tropical forests to absorb carbon dioxide and help avert climate warming.
German Development Minister Gerd Müller signed a €200 million ($210 million) pledge from Germany in New York on Monday to launch ProGreen, a World Bank program to stem deforestation amid climate change.
Signing for the World Bank, its president David Malpass said ProGreen built on existing initiatives and focused on improving forest policies nation-by-nation by bringing together "rarely coordinated” sectors.
The World Bank said Earth's remaining forests were under "increasing pressure" while providing habitat for 78 percent of the world's poor, with one-third of total land areas already "degraded " at an "estimated annual cost of US$300 billion.”
Germany's Müller said 11% of the world's carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) could be traced to deforestation.
"We must stop this immediately,” said Müller, adding "the green lungs of our planet are burning."
Every fourth second a football-sized area of the Amazon had been logged and turned mostly into soy and palm-oil plantations, he said.
Read more: Colombia's youth fight for the Amazon
Aside from the €200 million, Germany also pledged a further €30 for the Central African Forest Initiative (CAFI) and €20 million to support indigenous peoples.
France too, just ahead of the UN Climate Summit in New York, pledged $100 million for tropical forest protection, including the Amazon.
Norway on Sunday signed a contract under the CAFI to pay the central African nation of Gabon €10 for every ton of carbon absorbed and therefore not emitted — up to a maximum of 150 million over ten years.
The agreement will reward past performance – verified results since 2016 compared to the previous phase of 2005 to 2014 – as well as future results to be paid annually until 2025.
Gabon's forest minister Lee White said: "they [Norway] will pay use because we have not deforested, and because we've managed logging responsibly, and reduced emissions linked to logging."
"Gabon is 88 per cent covered with forests," said Norwegian Climate and Environment Minister Ola Elvestuen, describing the deal as a "major breakthrough" for the African continent.
CAFI also spans five other African countries – Cameroon, Congo, Congo-Brazzaville, the Central African Republic and Equatorial Guinea.
Read more: Amazon and African forest fires — is the world really ablaze?
Bolivian firefighters, meanwhile, said they were exhausted and demoralized from battling blazes still scorching drought-stricken lowlands outlying Concepcion.
Wildfires span 4.1 million hectares (16,000 square miles).
"If we keep destroying the Amazon forest, we will soon reach the tipping point where the forest loses its capacity to recycle humidity and precipation [rain], said Lykke Andersen, a Bolivian sustainability expert.
Indonesia which has also spent months battling fires, said Monday it was studying a plan to mete out harsh penalties to firms that ignited forest and peatlands.
Rasio Ridho Sani, law enforcement director at Indonesia's environment ministry, said new rules would allow seizure of profits from individuals and firms, often palm oil and timber companies, behind infernos.
An estimated 320,000 hectares (790,000 acres) of forest was gutted from January to August this year, making it Indonesia's worst such damage since 2015.
ipj/rc (Reuters, dpa, AFP)
When young Colombian activists won a historic lawsuit against their government, they thought the rainforest was saved. A year later, they're piling on the pressure to see their leaders act on the ruling. (18.07.2019)
Forests in the African tropics also catch fire. But, from an ecological point of view, the situations in Africa and South America are very different and cannot always be compared. (30.08.2019)
The Amazon rainforest is on fire and it's all Bolsonaro's fault. The world is outraged, but that's not going far enough. The global community will have to pay up to save this vital ecosystem, says DW's Vanessa Fischer. (23.08.2019)
Young people in Mumbai are taking action to protect the city's vanishing mangrove forests. The trees, a vital flood defense, help protect millions of vulnerable people on India's coast from rising sea levels. (27.03.2019)