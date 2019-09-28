 World Athletics Championships: Jamaica′s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wins 100 meters | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.09.2019

Sports

World Athletics Championships: Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wins 100 meters

This is the fourth time the 32-year-old sprint legend has claimed the title. She beat Dina Asher-Smith and Marie-Josee Ta Lou to take first place.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, of Jamaica, right, competes in the women's 100-meter race (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Phillip)

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce became the world champion in the 100 meters for the fourth time since 2009 on Sunday.

Read more: IAAF World Athletics Championships: The battle against doping continues

With a time of 10.71 seconds, she beat European champion Dina Asher-Smith in the women's final of the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. The British athlete crossed the finish line in 10.83 seconds.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou from the Ivory Coast took third place with 10.93 seconds.

Fraser-Pryce won the title in 2009, 2013 and 2015. The 32-year-old is also a two-time Olympic champion.

aw/cmk (AFP, dpa, sid)

