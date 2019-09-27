 World Athletics Championships: Christian Coleman secures gold in 100 meters | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 28.09.2019

Sports

World Athletics Championships: Christian Coleman secures gold in 100 meters

Christian Coleman has won the world championship gold medal in the men's 100 meters, the best time since Usain Bolt's world record sprint in 2009. The win comes three weeks after he avoided a ban for missed drug tests.

Christian Coleman of the United States crosses the finish line (Getty Images/M. Hangst)

American sprinter Christian Coleman has won the world championship gold medal in the men's 100 meters, edging out his US teammate Justin Gatlin, who finished second.

Coleman, silver medalist to Gatlin two years ago in London, turned the tables on his compatriot in Doha on Saturday, surging to the top of the podium in a season's best time of 9.76 seconds.

"At the end, all my worries just evaporated out there," said Coleman, 23. "It was a crazy feeling. To add my name to the list of the legendary guys who've come before me is an honor and a blessing."

Fastest run since 2009

Canadian Andre De Grasse, a triple medal winner at the Rio Olympics, returned to form after a string of injuries and took bronze in 9.90, a personal best.

Coleman had looked in danger of missing the world championships when the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) filed — and later withdrew — a charge that would have resulted in a one or two-year sanction, after he missed three drug tests.

It was the first world 100 final since 2005 without legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, whose world record of 9.58, set in 2009, was 0.18 faster than Coleman's time on Saturday.

Coleman's win makes it 10 golds in the event from 17 finals for the United States, a record.

mds/mp (Reuters, AP)

Berlin Marathon: The business of Ethiopia's elite runners

When the running elite take to the start of marathon, it's not about winning. The business of athletes from Kenya, Tanzania or Ethiopia is lucrative. Success in Berlin sometimes means more than a world title. (28.09.2019)  

IAAF World Athletics Championships: The battle against doping continues

The World Athletics Championships kick off at Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium on Friday – as the IAAF continues the fight against doping. Here are the major doping-related storylines heading into the 2019 Worlds. (26.09.2019)  

Sprinter Christian Coleman to face anti-doping hearing

The world's fastest man in 2019, Christian Coleman, has allegedly missed three drug tests in the past year. Failing to provide "whereabouts information" can result in a ban from anti-doping authorities. (27.08.2019)  

Anti-doping agency drops charges against top sprinter Coleman

The man hailed as the next Usain Bolt was facing a possible two-year ban. The US anti-doping body said it withdrew the charges following advice from the World Anti-Doping Agency. (02.09.2019)  

Olympia 2012 London Betty Heidler

Betty Heidler: 'Competing in sports gave me self-confidence' 27.09.2019

Betty Heidler is a retired German hammer thrower and former world-record holder. She spoke to DW about the World Championships in Qatar and how it was to know that not all of her competitors were necessarily clean.

USA Christian Coleman, 100-Meter-Läufer

Anti-doping agency drops charges against top sprinter Coleman 02.09.2019

The man hailed as the next Usain Bolt was facing a possible two-year ban. The US anti-doping body said it withdrew the charges following advice from the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Katar Khalifa International Stadium in Doha

IAAF World Athletics Championships: The battle against doping continues 26.09.2019

The World Athletics Championships kick off at Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium on Friday – as the IAAF continues the fight against doping. Here are the major doping-related storylines heading into the 2019 Worlds.

