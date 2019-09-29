 World Athletics Championships: Asher-Smith shows her class to rewrite history | More sports | DW | 02.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

More sports

World Athletics Championships: Asher-Smith shows her class to rewrite history

Dina Asher-Smith blew away the field in the women's 200 meters, securing a first ever world sprint title for a British female. In the other big final on Wednesday, Grant Holloway won gold in the men's 110 meters hurdles.

Leichtathletik WM 2019 in Katar | Dina Asher-Smith, 200-Meter-Finale (Getty Images/AFP/G. Casace)

Dina Asher-Smith has become the first British woman to claim a global sprint title, seizing her chance to win the world championships 200 metres in front of another sparse crowd in Doha.

With many of the top medal contenders pulling out or skipping the event, Asher-Smith proved the class act in the field, powering home in a national record 21.88 seconds to add gold to the silver she won in the 100m.

The victory doubled Britain's medal tally at the championships to two, both coming from Asher-Smith. Until Doha, Britain's women only had three silvers and one bronze from the 1948 and 1960 Olympics over the 100m and 200m.

Disaster for McLeod

Grant Holloway of the United States won the men's 110-meter hurdles after defending champ Omar McLeod of Jamaica fell.

Holloway slowed toward the end but held on to win in 13.10 seconds, 0.05 faster than 2015 champion Sergey Shubenkov, a Russian competing as a neutral athlete. Pascal Martinot-Lagarde was third for France in 13.18.

After crossing the finish line, Holloway kept running around the turn in celebration before collapsing onto the back straight.    McLeod clipped two hurdles and veered into the wrong lane, colliding with Spain's Orlando Ortega, who shoved McLeod and signaled his frustration after crossing the line fifth.

Elsewhere, Pawel Fajdek of Poland, the undisputed king of the hammer at the world championships, sealed his fourth consecutive title with a throw of 80.50 meters.

mds/js (afp, reuters, dpa)

Related content

Leichtathletik-WM 2019 100 Meter Siegerin Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

World Athletics Championships: Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wins 100 meters 29.09.2019

This is the fourth time the 32-year-old sprint legend has claimed the title. She beat Dina Asher-Smith and Marie-Josee Ta Lou to take first place.

Katar Khalifa International Stadium in Doha

IAAF World Athletics Championships: The battle against doping continues 26.09.2019

The World Athletics Championships kick off at Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium on Friday – as the IAAF continues the fight against doping. Here are the major doping-related storylines heading into the 2019 Worlds.

Leichtathletik - Hammerwerfer Dilschod Nazarow

IAAF World Athletics Championships: Doping bans for Kenyan and Tajikistani athletes 25.09.2019

The 2019 World Athletics Championships get underway in Doha, Qatar, this Friday. However, several elite athletes from Kenya and Tajikistan are set to miss out after failing to meet anti-doping requirements.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  