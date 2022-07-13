World Athletics Championship: Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala aiming for Usain Bolt speed in 100m

Ferdinand Omanyala's victory in the men's 100m at the African Athletics Championships in Mauritius about a month ago, took almost seven minutes to decide.

In the end, it was Kenya's Omanyala who edged out South Africa's Akani Simbine by three thousandth of a second after both sprinters were deemed to have crossed the line in 9.93s.

While Simbine wasn't yet prepared to abdicate his throne as the number one sprinter in Africa, the moment was a watershed one not just for Omanyala, but also for Kenyan athletics.

"Growing up in a country that only has long-distance was part of the challenge of coming up as a sprinter because nobody believed a sprinter can do well in Kenya," Omanyala told DW. "I had to change the minds of so many people."

His last 12 months have helped. He broke the African record set by Simbine in July 2021, lowering it from 9.84s to 9.77s, as he became the seventh-fastest man in the world. He also became the first Kenyan to make the semifinal of the Olympics. The 26-year-old has etched his name in African sprinting history.

Long-distance running

Ninety percent of Kenyan athletes are Nilotes from the Kalenjin group of tribes. Whether it's their genetics or diet, it remains unclear why they produce some of the best long-distance runners.

What distinguishes Omanyala is that he comes from the Bantu Abaluyha tribe. This tribe is well known for producing football and rugby players, with their bulky physique well-suited for these sports.

"I was a rugby player and a very fast winger," Omanyala told DW after he won the African title. "So to change to sprint was something that I dreamt of. It's interesting to do something different that nobody in Kenya is doing because it means my people will treasure me which is why I decided on sprinting and it has brought me this far."

His coach, Duncan Ayiemba, who he still trains with in Kenya, thinks Omanyala's curiosity and hard work proved pivotal.

"He was hard working, dedicated, curious and ready to learn while also challenging me with his effort and growth day by day," Ayiemba said to DW.

A doping ban

Athletics is a sport that has a storied history of doping. In fact, only three sprinters in the history of the men's 100m have not been indicted with a doping violation.

Athletics Kenya (AK) have consistently maintained athletes with a tainted drug history will not be allowed to wear the Red and Black stripes. Omanyala fell into that unwanted category having served a 14-month ban in 2017, when he tested positive for the prohibited steroid, Betamethasone.

Ferdinand Omanyala and Akani Simbine cross for a photo finish at the African World Championships in Mauritius

According to Omanyala, his difficulties with the federation are now in the past. The relationship is on good terms now and after serving his ban, Omanyala shifted his focus to changing the perception of how sprinters are viewed in Kenya, and the world.

"I had this dream that one day, I will transform sprinting in Kenya, and I never knew it was going to be this big."

"Previously, the federation did not think that Kenyans could do well in sprints because previously sprinters were being taken to international competitions but they were getting knocked out in the heats, so it was perceived that sprinters were jokers, until I came around and started doing well in outside competitions. Now, even the world is changing how they're viewing sprints [in Kenya]."

The record and a medal

Since the World Championships in Berlin in 2009, Jamaica's Usain Bolt has held the world record in the men's 100m. The Jamaican clocked 9.58s to win gold, and no one has come close to breaking it since.

Ferdinand believes he is going faster with every passing year, and that he can get close to Bolt's record.

"My target this season is to run 9.6 something. For me, progression over perfection is something that really carries the day and the world record is not an exception. I can't put a limit to myself as I am working hard towards that," said Omanyala.

"Since I started training Ferdinand and imputing all the knowledge and research I did in him, his performance has improved tremendously. Certainly with time, he can get into the 9.6s zone," coach Ayiemba said.

Omanyala currently faces an unwanted race against time as visa delays mean he is still not yet at the World Championships in Oregon. Once there, Omanyala will have the chance to show he's not just a man of grand proclamations.

"My team and I have been talking about it for the longest of time. I am ready for it and my target is to get a medal. I understand no African has had a medal in the 100m at the worlds, so I am really looking forward to it."

This article was edited by Jonathan Harding