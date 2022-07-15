 Workout: Hip stretches | In Good Shape - The Health Show | DW | 15.07.2022

In Good Shape

Workout: Hip stretches

Fitness instructor Aurelia Damann demonstrates relaxing stretches for the hips.

Watch video 01:36

