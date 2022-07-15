Workout: Hip stretches

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Fitness instructor Aurelia Damann demonstrates relaxing stretches for the hips.
Our planet has been getting hotter for decades due to climate change. UV levels are also on the rise. How do sunlight and heat affect our bodies? And how can we protect ourselves? In good shape has the answers.
Swimming accidents, injuries and drownings are common even among professionals at World Championships, like American artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez. But accidents can be prevented.
Our minds and bodies are constantly interacting. Many illnesses, for instance, are sparked or made worse by stress. Illness in turn impacts our emotions. We look at how our minds and bodies influence health and healing.
AIDS continues to claim hundreds of thousands of lives every year. According to the UN, the main reasons for this are taboo, stigmatization and discrimination.
