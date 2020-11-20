 Workers in Athens find ancient head of the Greek god Hermes | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 20.11.2020

Culture

Workers in Athens find ancient head of the Greek god Hermes

Archeologists don't usually get too excited about ancient artifacts dug up during construction work in Athens, but this Hermes head might be different.

Marble head of Hermes

A mere 1.3 meters (4.3 feet) under the pavement in Athens' busy Aiolos Street pedestrian area, workers found a sculpture, a Hermes head, while working on a sewer. The world learned about the find on Saturday when Mayor Kostas Bakoiannis, whose offices are nearby, posted a photo of the artifact on Facebook and wrote "Unique Athens."

Ancient finds in central Athens are not necessarily unusual for archaeologists, Elsi Spathari told DW.

The Greek archaeologist, who for years took part in excavations in the streets of Athens, said even today, heads large and small, statues, vases or graves are discovered, often at a depth of only 35 centimeters. "But a find as important as the Hermes head has not been made recently."

Screenshot of Facebook page of Mayor Kostas Bakoiannis, showing the sculpted head

Mayor Kostas Bakoiannis posted a picture of the head on Facebook

Archeologists are currently examining the head for indications it was made by a well-known sculptor of the ancient world, which would be a sensation. They are keeping a lid on their work until the Culture Ministry gives its final expert opinion.

Spathari, who has written various books on antiquity, also refrained from speculation. "It is too soon to draw conclusions, but this head does indeed bear similarities to an important exhibit in the Benaki Museum in Athens," she said, adding it would undoubtedly be special if the head came from the workshop of a well-known sculptor.

Basic construction material

According to a first assessment by the experts, the Greek god's head used to rest on a square column that, in ancient Greece, was set up at street crossings: basically a signpost, as streets did not have names at that time. The marble head "depicts the god Hermes at a mature age and is original artwork dating from late 4th century BC or early 3rd century BC," the Greek Culture Ministry said in a statement.

View of Athens with the Acropolis in the background

Athens is a very densely built-up urban area

In Greek mythology, the winged messenger Hermes was the patron saint of travelers and merchants. It would not come as a surprise if a column topped by a Hermes bust had stood at a crossroads near what was the commercial center about 2,500 years ago in what is today the city's historic center.

The head found on Aiolos Street, which connects the central Omonia Square with the Old Town and offers a magnificent view of the Acropolis, was "used as a common building material in a wall that served as a water supply, perhaps to support a water pipe," Spathari said. "During the Christianization of Greece, antique steles, heads or statues were often used as building materials for maintenance work on streets."

Archeological collection in subway stations

During the construction of the Athens subway years before the city hosted the 2004 Olympic Games, many very interesting finds were unearthed in the city center. The archeologists who kept a close eye on the underground construction work in a project that spanned about 70,000 square meters were delighted — in the past, such extensive underground excavations were simply impossible in Athens, one of the most densely built-up cities in Europe.

Artifacts at Syntagma station

Artifacts are on display at the Syntagma subway station, among others

Quite a few accidental finds in Athens are lost forever, as construction workers can often be quick to cover up any ancient artifacts they come across during new construction or maintenance work, sometimes even with concrete, to prevent archeological authorities from stopping construction. The authorities are known to take their time to check whether excavations might be worthwhile or whether construction can continue — a horror scenario for the building owners, who stand to lose a lot of money.

Countless times, archeologists have halted the excavation work that crisscrossed the Greek capital for years. They found almost completely preserved ground plans of ancient or Byzantine districts, streets, sewers and cemeteries. To date, the layers of earth beneath the city of Athens have provided some 50,000 finds, including statues, mosaic floors, urns, vessels and everyday tools.

The most extraordinary items found during the construction of the metro are exhibited in various Athens museums, including of course the Archeological Museum. Others are showcased in select downtown subways and train stations not far from where they were originally found — a very special experience for passengers waiting for the next train.

  • a village from the 2nd century was excavated in the City of David.

    Jerusalem: A paradise for archaeologists

    A village in the city

    Jerusalem is arguably the most contested city in the world, the site of centuries of religious conflict. Synagogues, churches and mosques exist side-by-side, both above and below ground, where thousands of years of history lie buried. As recently as spring 2020, this village from the 2nd century B.C. was excavated in the ancient City of David. It is said to date back to the Bronze and Iron Age.

  • ammunition is held by a hand with gloves

    Jerusalem: A paradise for archaeologists

    Find from more recent times

    Recently, archaeologists discovered a hiding place for ammunition in an old cistern under the Western Wall. It was apparently placed there by Jordanian forces during the Six-Day War between Israel and its Arab neighbors in 1967. At that time, the old city of Jerusalem belonged to Jordan, but after Israel's victory it fell under the control of the still young state.

  • Archaeologist Tehillah Lieberman stands before the Wailing Wall

    Jerusalem: A paradise for archaeologists

    Ancient fragments exposed

    Archaeologists also benefited from the annexation of east Jerusalem in 1967. After a district near the Wester Wall was demolished, excavations began and are ongoing to this day. In 2017 fragments of a theater and long-hidden sections of the Western Wall were uncovered. Archaeologist Tehillah Lieberman (pictured) described them as likely the best stones of the Wall known today.

  • A hands restores a Byzantine mosaic with Greek writing

    Jerusalem: A paradise for archaeologists

    A mosaic for the emperor

    Near the Damascus Gate, in the north of the old town, construction workers found this 1500-year-old mosaic with the name of Byzantine Emperor Justinian I. It was discovered in a room that was probably used as a pilgrims' hostel. It was a miracle find for excavation director David Gellman: "Every archaeologist dreams of finding an inscription, especially one so well preserved."

  • Two men clean ancient pots (picture-alliance/zumapress.com)

    Jerusalem: A paradise for archaeologists

    Beer from ancient yeast

    Clay vessels discovered in a palace in Jerusalem and a 5000-year-old Egyptian brewery near the border to the Gaza Strip revealed more than just details about ancient pottery: Yeast colonies were found hidden in the microscopically small pores of the shards. Thus, in 2019, archaeologists and microbiologists were able to brew beer and honey wine from ancient yeast for the first time.

  • The German archaeologist Dieter Vieweger stands inside an excavation on Mount Zion

    Jerusalem: A paradise for archaeologists

    In search of the city wall

    The German archaeologist Dieter Vieweger and his team spent five years searching for the ancient city wall of Jerusalem on Mount Zion. But it turns out that in Old Testament times, the wall did not run where the researchers had suspected. The revelation has not deterred Vieweger, and the search for the original wall continues.

    Author: Suzanne Cords (sb)


