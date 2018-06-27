Woodstock 50 anniversary festival canceled

"Woodstock 50 today announced that the three-day festival to celebrate its 50th anniversary has been canceled," the organizers said in a statement on Wednesday.

The tribute festival to mark the 50th anniversary of the legendary 1969 celebration of peace, love and music was scheduled for August 16-18.

"We are saddened that a series of unforeseen setbacks has made it impossible to put on the festival we imagined with the great lineup we had booked and the social engagement we were anticipating," said Michael Lang, co-founder of the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival. "We released all the talent so any involvement on their part would be voluntary. Due to conflicting radius issues in the DC area many acts were unable to participate and others passed for their own reasons."

The cancellation did not come as a complete surprise, as the organizers experienced a series of setbacks. They were turned down at two proposed festival sites in upstate New York and lost funding. Headliners booked for the concerts, including rapper Jay-Z and pop star Miley Cyrus, also pulled out. The festival lineup in 1969 included The Who, Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix.

An alternative event

Woodstock 50 was called off, but there actually will be a celebration of the mythical festival at the original 1969 site.

On the anniversary weekend, Ringo Starr, Santana and Dan Fogerty are performing at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts: "Same place.Different time.Still historic," the website proclaims.

Guitar god and hippie icon Jimi Hendrix The Jimi Hendrix Experience England, 1966: Jimi Hendrix, drummer Mitch Mitchell (left) and bassist Noel Redding as the newly formed The Jimi Hendrix Experience. Their first album was released a year later, and "Are You Experienced" climbed to number two in the UK Charts, just behind the Beatles's – who were Hendrix fans — "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band."

Guitar god and hippie icon Jimi Hendrix "Experience" in Monterey Off to the US, where Hendrix played alongside the Animals, Janis Joplin, The Who and various other top acts at the Monterey Pop Festival in June 1967 to a crowd of 90,000 – many more than the expected 10,000 festival goers. Hendrix's wild show included smashing and burning a guitar. As the "Los Angeles Times" put it, Jimi left the stage having "graduated from rumor to legend."

Guitar god and hippie icon Jimi Hendrix Teeth, lips, tongue A guitar was more than just an instrument to Jimi Hendrix – it was also a playground and a sex object. Left-handed, Hendrix had his right-handed guitars restrung with the bass string on top. It changed everything, becoming the basis of his signature sound. Playing with his teeth or tongue was just one of the many ways he expressed his unique style.

Guitar god and hippie icon Jimi Hendrix Music history in Woodstock August 1969. Jimi Hendrix was the headliner, and scheduled to play the grand finale on Sunday evening at the Woodstock festival. For various reasons, it was Monday morning before he came on stage. Most of the 500,000 visitors had already left. Undeterred, Hendrix played a legendary two hour set — and the best solo of his life on "Star Spangled Banner."

Guitar god and hippie icon Jimi Hendrix His last festival September 1970. Wet and stormy weather delayed Jimi's performance at the "Love & Peace" festival on the Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn. 25,000 fans were miffed and many booed as he walked on stage a day late. Jimi's response: "Boo, boo....I don´t give a fuck if you boo, as long as you boo in key....you mothers." The weather cleared, and Jimi played another epic 90 minute set.

Guitar god and hippie icon Jimi Hendrix Last curtain call Fehmarn was Jimi Hendrix' last big live concert. On September 17, he performed with Eric Burdon & War in a club in London. In his hotel room later that night, he couldn't sleep. He resorted to a fatal mix: a bottle of wine and a lot of sleeping pills. Jimi Hendrix choked on his own vomit and died of asphyxia. He was laid to rest in his home town of Seattle on October 1, 1970. Author: Silke Wünsch (db)



db/eg (AFP, AP, Reuters)