Women's World Cup: Zambia's Barbra Banda gets FIFA all clear

The Zambian women's captain was excluded from the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco due to high testosterone levels. But she has now received the green light to participate at the country's first ever World Cup.

Trailblazing captain Barbra Banda will lead Zambia at their first ever Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this year after receiving a green light from FIFA.

The 22-year-old was dropped from their Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign last year due to high testosterone levels and failing a gender eligibility test, but has now been cleared to captain the team in July.

"It is a huge boost for Zambia. Everybody who watched the Olympic Games recalls the goals that Barbra scored. Despite going out in the first round, it put her on the map of women's football," Pongo Liwewe, former CEO of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), told DW.

"It was a huge disappointment for her when she was ruled out of the WAFCON. And for her, it is a huge relief that she is back on the football front and playing again at the highest level. It is deep inside her heart, and she gives 100 percent every time she puts on the green jersey for Zambia."

Banda traveled to Morocco last July but was withdrawn from the Zambian squad ahead of the WAFCON by the FAZ based on her test results. The FAZ said it followed the Confederation of African Football (CAF)'s medical regulations. Zambia finished third after defeating Nigeria in the third-place play-off.

But FIFA has now offered an olive branch after Sarai Bareman, FIFA's chief women's football officer, told BBC Sport Africa that "we are looking forward to welcoming her to Australia and New Zealand next year to participate."

The rise of a trailblazer

Banda became an international hit when she became the first player to score two consecutive hattricks at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in a 10-3 defeat to the Netherlands and a 4-4 draw with China.

Despite her inability to play in Morocco, she bounced back with a bang at the regional COSAFA Women's Championship, scoring 10 goals in five matches to lead Zambia to the title against South Africa.

Banda's football journey started in Lusaka, where she began playing with boys when she was six. After stints as a boxer, Banda would dodge her parents to play football, throwing her boots out of the window so they would not know her mission.

Football has taken her abroad, with a detour to Logrono in Spain and now China, where she currently plays for Shanghai Shengli. She finished her first season in China as the top scorer with 18 goals in 13 appearances. Her $300,000 signing by the Chinese put her among the biggest transfers for women footballers worldwide.

And as Zambia qualified for its first ever senior World Cup in either gender, Banda's rise has created a ripple effect in her country, with more girls keen to play and explore their potential.

Barbra Banda scored 10 goals at the COSAFA Women's Championship including the winner in the final against South Africa Image: Shaun Roy/Sports Inc/empics/picture alliance

"She is seen as a pioneer for the women's game, her moves that she made overseas have inspired so many young girls domestically who are now playing football which was not the case some years ago," said former FAZ CEO Liwewe.

"It has opened the eyes of the players in the top leagues that if we play for the national team, we have chances of even bigger things by playing in overseas markets. These are some of the developments that are now recently being seen from the work that Barbra Banda did in opening the door for the other girls."

Zambia reaping investments in women's football

Banda and her teammates' success has come from the FAZ's push to ensure women's football is properly run. The introduction of a new Women's Super Division league has ensured that female players can now compete nationwide after being restricted to regional competitions.

Big clubs like Zesco United, Red Arrows, Green Buffaloes and others have set up women's teams in the Super Division.

The FAZ also made changes that saw the women's senior national team stop traveling by road and gave them the same conditions as the senior men's team.

Ponga Liwewe (with hand on Barbra Banda no.11) celebrates with the Zambian women's team after qualifying for the Olympics in 2020: Image: Twitter.com/Ponga Liwewe

"We revised their allowances, put a lot of emphasis on the league, and restructured women's football. It was a matter of time before the results would begin to bear fruit. By the Olympic Games, we started to see a return on what Zambia was doing with women's football, and I think from then on, there's huge domestic support for the women's game," said Liwewe.

"Commercially, it is also beginning to show signs of resources coming in. So the future can only be bright for Zambian women's football."

Liwewe also hopes they have a decent performance at the World Cup to set them up as a rising force in the global game. They have been drawn in Group C alongside Spain, Costa Rica and former champions Japan.

"Realistically speaking, we would be happy to see a Zambian presence in the quarter-final stage at this point of Zambian football development. They are talented and have the skills, but the World Cup will always be a difficult engagement for any team, especially an African team."

But with Banda back in the team, their chances have received a welcome boost.

Edited by Matt Ford.