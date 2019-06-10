Women's World Cup: US rewrite the record books with 13-0 win over Thailand

US 13-0 Thailand

(Morgan 12', 53', 74', 81', 87', Lavelle 20', 56', Horan 32', Mewis 50', 54', Rapinoe 79', Pugh 84', Lloyd 90+2')

Alex Morgan scored five times as the US opened their World Cup defense with a stunning 13-0 victory over minnows Thailand.

The scoreline represents the biggest victory in women's World Cup history, eclipsing Germany's 11-0 win over Argentina in 2007, and the biggest win in all FIFA World Cup finals. Alex Morgan also made history as it was the first time a player had scored five goals in a World Cup game since Michelle Akers achieved the feat for the US against Chinese Taipei back in 1991.

"We really just came into the game really wanting to showcase ourselves," Morgan said afterwards. "Every goal matters in this tournament and that's what we were working on."

Samantha Mewis and Rose Lavelle each added a pair of goals for the US, with Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd also finding the net. Thailand, who finished third in their group in their debut World Cup appearance in 2015, started reasonably well given their status as big underdogs, but fell away badly in the second half.

Ranked No. 1 in the world, the Americans had lost only one match in their previous 38, to France in Le Havre in January. The team had recorded six straight wins going into the World Cup and its seven different scorers against Thailand also set a record for most in a Women's World Cup game.

The US face Chile on June 16 in Paris.

