Women's World Cup: US raise the bar in gripping semifinal victory over England

One of the most exhilarating things about the women's game being in a phase of development is that the bar is continually being raised. Year on year the players get better, the tactics more detailed, and the game becomes infinitely more watchable.

The US have been fundamental to the progress the women's game has made since they won their maiden World Cup in 1991, and the three-time world champions continue to set a standard by which the rest must follow.

America's English-born head coach Jill Ellis has her critics. Former US keeper Hope Solo has questioned her tactics, substitutions and ability to handle pressure, but there was nothing wrong with Ellis‘ decision-making against England. She made the huge call to leave out Megan Rapinoe, one of the icons of this team, in favor of Christen Press against England but was vindicated inside 10 minutes.

Press thumped home a header as the US absolutely dominated the early exchanges and threatened to walk all over England. But the underdogs hit back with a fine move and goal from star striker Ellen White, who notched her fifth goal of the tournament with the most delicate of finishes.

England were forced to play against the world's best team without their top choice goalkeeper Karen Bardsley, whose calf strain failed to heal in time. Bardsley's replacement, Carly Telford, was thrown in at the deep end and the defense in front of her frequently buckled under the pressure of an unrelenting US side.

The Americans' second goal was a matter of when not if. It came courtesy of Alex Morgan. The Californian's bullet header was her 106th in US colors and ultimately proved the winner in a game where the scoreline didn't truly reflect America's superiority on the night. Her tea-drinking goal celebration were perhaps a further reminder of the confidence that runs through this US team.

Predictably, VAR played a part again. Moments of contrived drama were delivered in a game with more than enough excitement already. Each side profited from the two key calls that shaped the second half - but only one team could take advantage. Ellen White had finished celebrating what appeared to be a fine goal to make it 2-2, only for offside to be called after half of her foot was beyond the line. The second call was harsh on the US, with White involved again. Becky Sauerbrunn's feint touch was deemed to have brought the England striker crashing to the ground. England captain Steph Houghton's penalty was poor though, as Alyssa Naeher saved low to her right.

Despite the damage VAR did, this game should be remembered for the brilliance of the US, who will face the Netherlands or Sweden in Sunday's final. Whether its the game intelligence of Rose Lavelle, the agility and endurance of Tobin Heath, the speed and athleticism of Crystal Dunn or the sheer killer instinct of Morgan, the US proved once again that they are the team to beat in . They're also the team whose unquenchable thirst for glory continues to take the women's game to new heights.