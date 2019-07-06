Women's World Cup: US fans full of excitement

Allison Cannon has been playing football longer than she could read or write. She started kicking a ball at six, firstly in a casual league and then later in a school team. "I fell in love with the sport," said the social worker from Virginia. "Mia Hamm and Brandi Chastain were my idols!"

Hamm and Chastain were part of the US team that between 1991 and 2004 won two Olympic Golds as well as two World Cups. Chastain was the first American player to score five goals in a game and Hamm finished her international career having scored 158 goals. Both inspired an entire country of young girls like Cannon to play football.

Team creating a buzz

The US team at this year's World Cup is also successful. The team, led by captain Carli Lloyd, is back in the final and will face the Netherlands on Sunday. The excitement in the US keeps growing. In Washington D.C. many bars and restaurants are showing World Cup games, even if they have to open a few hours earlier than usual because of the time difference. On social media, the team is also a huge topic. The team's Twitter handle has nearly two and a half million followers, and the game hashtags are always in the US' trending topics.

The US are one of the biggest sports team in the world

For the third straight tournament, the US women have made the final. If they win on Sunday, the US will have won four World Cups - two of which in a row. The team is already an example to so many young girls in the US, says Cannon. "I think seeing our women's team make the final has shown young girls that their dreams can come true if they work hard," Cannon said.

And many have been watching on. FIFA believe that by the time the final whistle goes at the end of the World Cup Final, around a billion people across the planet will have followed the tournament. This is a huge rise in comparison to the 836 million people worldwide who reportedly followed the 2015 tournament.

Console over the field

The hope in youth football is that it translates into higher registration numbers for casual leagues and school teams. In recent years, the number of players has dropped across the country.

The Sports and Fitness Industry Association has been analyzing trends in youth football in the US for the last 40 years. In 2018, they opened a study that showed the number of kids aged between 6 and 12 that regularly play football has dropped from 2015 to 2018 by nearly 14 percent to 2.3 million kids.

Other sports are also battling a reduction in numbers - more and more kids would rather play against each other on the console rather than on the pitch. But football "has lost more children than any other sport," Tom Farrey from the sports and society program of the Aspen Institute think tank told the "New York Times" last year.

Hope Solo might never have made it if she was a young player today

One problem: Many youth programs are expensive. Parents have to pay hundreds of dollars to kit out their kids, get them shoes and a spot on the bus to away games. "My family certainly couldn't afford it if I was a kid today who wanted to play football," said Hope Solo, the US goalkeeper of the 2015 World Cup winning team, at a conference last year.

'Pass on the love of the game'

Judging by the streets and the offices in Washington D.C. the women's game seemingly has a great number of adult fans in the capital. And the fans of Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Co are passing their football passion on to the next generation.

"When I started playing in high school, I decided to pass on my love of the sport. Since then, I have been training an under eight girls team," Cannon said. She added that she has seen the popularity of the sport grow, including during the current World Cup. "Even my best friend, who never normally watches football, watched the game against England to cheer on our women."

Perhaps this excitement will work its way into the number of young football players in the US.