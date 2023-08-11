World Cup: Spain's success cannot hide deep-lying issues

Spain's national football team has reached the World Cup semifinal for the first ever time after beating the Netherlands. But success alone won't change the deep-rooted issues with their coach and the Spanish federation.

Friday was a historic day for women's football in Spain as La Furia Roja reached their first-ever World Cup semifinals after defeating the Netherlands 2-1 after extra time in Wellington, New Zealand.

When the shot from teenager Salma Paralluelo (pictured above) struck the post in the 111th minute and nestled into the back post, the euphoria from the players, bench and the fans inside the Sky Stadium was deafening.

But Spain's success on the pitch at cannot erase the deep-rooted problems beleaguering the squad and federation, the national team seemingly thriving despite of the alleged behavior of head coach Jorge Vilda.

Ona Battle, one of three players who had previously refused to play for the national team under Vilda before returning prior to the World Cup, looked uncomfortable when asked about her decision.

"I am here and we are winning," she said. "That is all that matters now."

Those are not the words her former teammates who boycotted the World Cup to fight for basic rights may care to hear.

Players have accused Spanish national team coach Jorge Vilda of harsh conditions Image: Daniel Gonzalez Acuna/ZuMA/picture alliance

Spain's '15' and their fight against the federation

Spain's well documented falling out between 15 of their most senior players with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) over Vilda began in September 2022.

There was a call for a change in the conditions they were operating under through Vilda's management, who was said to have created an environment of control, anxiety and stress that has emotionally impacted the squad.

He allegedly forced players to leave the doors to their hotel rooms open at night so he could verify they were in their rooms. He was said to have also checked the contents of their bags if they left and returned.

This alleged behavior prompted 15 players, which included Battle as well as Barcelona players Aitana Bonmati, Mariona Caldenty, Mapi Leon and Sandra Panos, to demand the RFEF part ways with Vilda, with the players not making themselves available for national team selection in protest. The federation rebuffed the request, sticking resolutely behind the Spanish coach.

On the eve of the tournament, three of the 15 players — Battle, Bonmati and Caldentey — eventually relented, choosing to chase World Cup glory but sowing a rift with some of their teammates.

When Battle, who stifled the Dutch forwards for much of regular play in the quarterfinal, was asked about how she imagined the dozen who did not return to the international setup would be feeling, she rebuffed the question.

"It's silly to think about that now," she said. "We are here to win a World Cup and we know what it takes. The players here want to create history and lift the trophy. That is our focus."

Barcelona defender Mapi Leon was one of a dozen players who decided to sit out the World Cup Image: Natalie Mincher/Sport Press Photo/ZUMA/picture alliance

Leon, agruably one of the best defenders in the world, would undoubtedly like to write her own piece of history, too. But with no real change having occurred since the players raised their concerns with the RFEF, she made it clear her stance would not change.

"It makes me sad as I deserve to go to the World Cup and I contributed getting the teame there," the 28-year-old Barcelona defender wrote on social media before the tournament. "But it's not a decision that you take lightly and it's not easy. My decision is clear. Mapi Leon has a way of living and she has values to stick to.

"I can't go back. There have to be changes. If they tell me and there is a plan, but I don't see changes."

'They were unheathly for the national team'

Spain have not been the only team overshadowed by controversy. Canada, South Africa and Nigeria players spent the buildup to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand fighting their own federations for equal pay and access to facilities.

Meanwhile, French captain Wendie Renard announced her retirement before the start of the competition, alongside strikers Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidatou Diani, over years long issues with the leadership and treatment by then head coach Corinne Diacre.

The French Football Federation (FFF) eventually sacked Diacre, who had been accused of creating a toxic culture for a prolonged period, in March, and Renard, Katoto and Diani returned to the national team shortly thereafter.

But while those various battles were defined by a togetherness from each set of players, fans and media within their countries, Spain has proven to be a different story.

Spain's players celebrate after advancing to the World Cup semifinals Image: Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo/picture alliance

"It's our job to support this team and those who care about the badge and the country," Camila Perez, a Spanish fan from Madrid, told DW in Wellington.

"Those who are not here tried to create division. They were unhealthy for the national team, and you see without them how much better we are."

Challenged on the notion of Spain being "better" without a bulk of Barcelona players and serial Champions League winners, Perez pushed back.

"Sometimes people complain because they think they know better, but they are not always right. Maybe Vilda made mistakes, but he cannot be the problem if we are winning."

That viewpoint is echoed by large parts of Spanish media, with one female journalist, who asked not to be named, claiming that editors grew tired of publishing stories that addressed the players' needs.

"There was a lot of backlash on social media," she explained. "The editors grew tired and the players became more reluctant to talk. Eventually it was easier to stop asking and focus on the sport."

While this World Cup has continued to show that triumph on the field is possible in spite of arduous fights for better treatment off the pitch, the success may only cover up these fundamental issues and may undermine the important progress that women's football in countries such as Spain has made.

